Inspection Support Network (ISN) Expands Capabilities with New AI Image Defect Detector

Latest AI-powered feature helps inspectors turn photos into faster, smarter report content

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspection Support Network (ISN), the leading report writing and business management software solution for home inspectors, has released its newest AI-powered feature, the AI Image Defect Detector , designed to help inspectors complete reports faster and with greater accuracy.The AI Image Defect Detector automatically identifies common issues in uploaded inspection photos – such as cracks, moisture damage, or wear – and generates suggested comments that inspectors can review, edit, and add to their reports in just a few clicks. Fully integrated into the ISN Report Writer, the feature eliminates the need for separate tools or duplicate data entry, helping inspectors save time while maintaining control over their reporting style.The AI Image Defect Detector supports .jpg, .jpeg, and .png file formats and can analyze multiple images at once. Inspectors can review, modify, or delete each AI-generated comment before adding it to a report, ensuring full control over accuracy and tone. The feature is fully embedded within the ISN Report Writer and works seamlessly with other reporting tools to create a complete AI-assisted workflow.The new feature builds on ISN’s first AI-powered tool, the AI Comment Helper . Introduced in late 2024, the AI Comment Helper produces detailed comments based on written inspection findings.ISN’s continued investment in AI and automation also includes the September release of a new comment library with narrative comment support. These new capabilities make it easier for inspectors to create, organize, and reuse standardized comments. Used alongside the AI Image Defect Detector and AI Comment Helper, these tools allow inspectors to complete reports in less time, perform more inspections, and generate more revenue for their businesses, all from desktop, tablet, or mobile devices.ISN is the leading home inspection report writing and business management software platform, providing report writing, scheduling, financial reporting, payment processing, and automation tools for home inspection companies of all sizes. For more details on ISN’s latest updates, visit the ISN Blog at https://www.inspectionsupport.com/blog/ About Inspection Support Network (ISN)Inspection Support Network is one of the industry’s most trusted software solutions for home inspectors, enabling more than one million inspections each year. ISN helps home inspectors ranging in size from sole proprietors to large multi-inspector businesses build their company brands, automate workflows, and manage customer and agent relationships. With a comprehensive portfolio of easy-to-use tools, ISN empowers inspectors to simplify, streamline, and grow their businesses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.