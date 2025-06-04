Matt Brading Joins The Ride Along Podcast as New Co-Host

The Ride Along featuring Brad Lowery and Matt Brading

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ride Along , the go-to podcast for home inspectors and real estate professionals, is excited to announce that Matt Brading has officially joined the show full-time as co-host.Over the last few months, Brading has appeared regularly as a guest co-host on The Ride Along, quickly becoming a favorite for his sharp insights, field-tested advice, and signature sense of humor. Now, he’s taking the next step as an official co-host alongside show creator Brad Lowery.A Certified Master Inspector and the owner of Texas Edge Home Inspections, Brading brings eight years of in-the-field experience and a powerful digital presence to the role. He’s best known as the creator of the viral video series It’s Not Supposed to Do That and has built a combined audience of more than 300,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram by entertaining and educating both inspectors and homeowners."Matt is hands-down one of the most exciting personalities we've seen in the home inspection industry,” said Lowery. “The brand he's built emphasizes creating content that doesn't just entertain, but it also educates. This is a guy who cares about homeowners, home buyers, home inspectors... and even the science of home building. We couldn't be more excited for the knowledge, experience, and energy he'll bring to this show. It's going to truly take it to the next level."Brading is eager to get started as the Ride Along’s new full-time co-host and bring his unique brand of expertise and excitement to the show.“I’m fired up to be part of The Ride Along! Teaming up with Brad these last few months has been a blast, and the feedback from the audience has been unreal,” Brading said. “This show isn’t just some side project—it fits perfectly with the brand I’ve been building for years. We’ve got something special here, and we’re just getting started. Trust me, this thing’s about to blow up.”The Ride Along started as a podcast to help inspectors connect, grow, and share real stories from the field. Since launching, it has evolved into a YouTube channel encompassing an original video series with nearly 16,000 subscribers. The show features interviews with inspectors, educators, and industry experts covering everything from tools and tech to business growth, marketing, and field tactics.Brading’s addition marks the next chapter in The Ride Along’s mission to build a stronger, more connected home inspection community.Fans can catch Matt and Brad in person at Inspection Fuel, the premier conference for home inspectors, taking place September 8-10 in New Orleans.About The Ride AlongThe Ride Along is a podcast and video series created to spotlight the real stories, challenges, and insights of home inspectors across the country. Launched by Porch Group, The Ride Along offers a platform where inspectors can connect, share tips, learn from experts, and have some fun along the way. With a growing audience on YouTube and podcast platforms – and nearly 16,000 subscribers – The Ride Along is helping build a stronger, more connected inspection community.To learn more about The Ride Along, visit https://www.youtube.com/@theridealongshow/featured About Porch GroupPorch Group, Inc., ("Porch") is a new kind of homeowners insurance company. Porch's strategy to win in homeowners insurance is to deploy leading vertical software solutions in select home-related industries, provide the best services for homebuyers including important moving services, leverage unique data for advantaged underwriting, and provide more protection for policyholders.To learn more about Porch, visit ir.porchgroup.com.

