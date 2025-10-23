xSIGNAL to Showcase Omni-Channel Messaging and Ticketless Automation Platform at EDUCAUSE 2025

xSIGNAL logo

Higher education institutions are under pressure to deliver more responsive and connected student experiences while operating with fewer resources” — Hendrix Bodden

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- xSIGNAL, a leader in intelligent messaging and process automation for ERP and HCM ecosystems, today announced its participation at the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference 2025. xSIGNAL will feature its Messaging Platform, which gives colleges and universities a granular, unified view of student communications across all departments, alongside its ticketless business process automation that accelerates resolution and reduces administrative workload.The xSIGNAL Messaging Platform empowers institutions to deliver seamless student engagement by consolidating communications from admissions, financial aid, advising, and other departments into a single, real-time view - without having to replace their current student comms providers. Coupled with xSIGNAL’s ticketless automation framework, colleges and universities can resolve issues faster, improve student satisfaction, and gain data-driven insights into communication patterns and workflow efficiency.Joining xSIGNAL at EDUCAUSE 2025 is Gordon Wishon, xSIGNAL’s Strategic Advisor and CIO Hall of Fame inductee. Wishon brings decades of experience in higher education IT leadership, including serving as CIO at Arizona State University, Georgia Tech, and Notre Dame.“Higher education institutions are under pressure to deliver more responsive and connected student experiences while operating with fewer resources ,” said Hendrix Bodden, CEO at xSIGNAL. “At EDUCAUSE, we’re showing how xSIGNAL transforms communication and workflow resolution while reducing overall costs and improving retention and graduation rates."The EDUCAUSE Annual Conference is the premier event for higher education IT leaders, showcasing innovations that drive digital transformation and operational excellence across campuses. Attendees can meet the xsignal team and Gordon Wishon at booth E9 for live demonstrations of xSIGNAL’s intelligent messaging and ticketless automation capabilities.About xSIGNALxSIGNAL delivers agentic messaging and automation solutions that connect people, processes, and platforms across ERP and HCM environments for all industries. By eliminating traditional ticketing and enabling real-time workflow intelligence, xSIGNAL helps enterprises and institutions resolve issues faster, reduce fraud and inefficiency, and elevate the experience for employees, vendors, and students.

Agentic Intelligent Messaging

