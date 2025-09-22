xSIGNAL Achieves SOC 2 Compliance, Accelerating Trust for Agentic Intelligent Messaging

xSIGNAL logo

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- xSIGNAL today announced it has achieved SOC 2 compliance, validating the company’s controls for the security and governance of its cloud platform. The milestone strengthens confidence in xSIGNAL’s Agentic Intelligent Messaging (AIM)—a ticketless, event-driven orchestration layer that unites workflow, omni-channel messaging, and AI to streamline ERP/HCM/FSCM processes. xSIGNAL is actively working toward FedRAMP authorization to further enable adoption by U.S. federal departments and agencies.“SOC 2 is table stakes for modern cloud,” said Hendrix Bodden, CEO/Founder of xSIGNAL. “It proves our controls operate as designed and gives CIOs and CISOs—across all industries —the assurance to activate agentic, ticketless workflows without compromising risk posture. And our path to FedRAMP builds on that foundation for missions that serve the public.”Why SOC 2 matters now—across industries• Risk is rising and costly. IBM’s 2025 study found the global average breach cost is USD 4.44M, while the U.S. average hit a record USD 10.22M. Extensive use of security AI and automation cut breach costs by USD 1.9M and shortened response times by ~80 days—underscoring the value of platforms that are secure and automate work at scale.• Public sector threat landscape. Verizon’s 2025 DBIR Public Sector snapshot analyzed 22,052 incidents and 12,195 confirmed breaches, with ransomware present in 44% of breaches and the “human element” implicated in roughly 60%—highlighting the need for policy-aware automation and strong controls.• Assurance buyers recognize. SOC 2 is an AICPA audit reporting framework covering controls relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy—exactly the assurances procurement teams seek when onboarding SaaS and integration platforms.What this enables with Agentic Intelligent Messaging (AIM) Ticketless by design . AIM replaces queue-bound tickets with event-driven conversations carrying context end-to-end so human and AI agents can coordinate instantly across HR, finance, procurement, and mission support.• Policy-aware orchestration. Agents enforce rules, resolve exceptions, and escalate with full audit trails—aligning with SOC 2 control objectives while improving cycle time. Pre-AI to AI safely . xSIGNAL customers can start with a rules-engine for rapid time-to-value, then use those interaction logs to seed a governed data flywheel for AI—consistent with SOC 2’s emphasis on monitored, documented controls.Designed for federal—and built for every regulated sector• On the path to FedRAMP. xSIGNAL is progressing through the FedRAMP 20x readiness process. SOC 2 does not replace FedRAMP, but it strengthens the control environment and readiness story.• Healthcare, utilities, higher-ed. Sectors facing high breach costs and compliance pressure (HIPAA in healthcare; critical-infra expectations for utilities; FERPA and sensitive data in higher ed) benefit from SOC-aligned safeguards while adopting AIM to reduce manual handoffs and errors."Our customers told us they needed faster outcomes without adding an entire ticket infrastructure. SOC 2 proves our controls work; AIM proves we can convert those controls into measurable efficiency," said Hendrix Bodden.AvailabilityxSIGNAL’s SOC-aligned AIM platform—and federal acceleration packages (HCM start set, FSCM start set)—are available today for pilot and phased production deployment.About xSIGNALxSIGNAL is the company behind Agentic Intelligent Messaging (AIM)—a ticketless, event-driven orchestration layer that unites workflow, omni-channel messaging, and AI to streamline ERP/HCM/FSCM processes. Built by ERP veterans and SOC 2 compliant, xSIGNAL integrates with systems such as Oracle (including PeopleSoft), SAP, Infor, and Salesforce to reduce manual handoffs, speed exception resolution, and improve auditability. Organizations start fast with a rules-engine (pre-AI) approach for quick time-to-value, then evolve to governed AI agents using a secure data flywheel. xSIGNAL serves regulated sectors—including federal/public sector, healthcare, utilities, financial services and higher education—and is actively progressing toward FedRAMP to support U.S. government adoption. Learn more at xsignal.inc.

