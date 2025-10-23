Massachusetts School of Law Opens Doors for Prospective Students with Upcoming Open House in November

Andover, Massachusetts – The Massachusetts School of Law (MSLAW) in Andover, Massachusetts, invites prospective students to explore its campus during an upcoming Open House event. Set for Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 6:30 p.m., the law school open house will take place at 500 Federal Street. This event provides an opportunity for prospective applicants to gain firsthand insights into the university and community before beginning their application process.

MSLAW distinguishes itself in the realm of legal education by providing an academically rigorous yet affordable path to a law degree. The institution stands out by eschewing the conventional LSAT requirement and offering the lowest tuition among law schools on the East Coast.

By assembling a diverse faculty that includes scholars, judges, and practitioners, MSLAW provides a learning environment rich in real-world experience and diverse perspectives. In contrast to traditional models, MSLAW emphasizes accessibility and practical training. It operates on a rolling admissions basis, allowing applicants the flexibility to apply at any point during the year.

The November Open House offers a comprehensive introduction to the MSLAW experience. Prospective students will have the opportunity to engage with faculty, explore academic programs, and discover the unique resources available on campus. By attending, they can gain a deeper understanding of how the school prepares its graduates to effectively utilize their legal skills in the service of their clients and communities.

MSLAW maintains a firm commitment to non-discrimination, welcoming individuals from all walks of life. This inclusive ethos is at the heart of the school’s mission to provide a supportive and diverse educational environment. Prospective students are encouraged to visit the Andover campus and experience firsthand the school’s dedication to community-oriented legal education.

Massachusetts School of Law’s mission is to provide an academically rigorous, affordable legal education emphasizing ethics, advocacy, leadership, and professional skills. MSLAW provides this accessible, affordable legal education to tomorrow’s leaders in law, business, and technology who seek to contribute to their communities as advocates, lawyers, and leaders. Lawyers have an outsized influence in our society, and MSLAW prepares its graduates to use their skills to help their clients while providing its graduates the societal advancement and influence that a law degree has traditionally provided.

Massachusetts School of Law

500 Federal Street Andover, MA 01810

(978) 681-0800

https://www.mslaw.edu/

