Roger Gelb Recognized Among Washington, D.C.’s Top Trial Lawyers

Washington, DC, District of Columbia – Gelb & Gelb, P.C., is a leading Washington, D.C., personal injury law firm that has practiced in the District since the 1950s. Over the last 70+ years, the firm has successfully resolved over 10,000 car and truck accidents for clients. The firm is proud to announce that Managing Partner Roger Gelb has been recognized for excellence in trial advocacy by two respected national organizations.

First, Mr. Gelb was identified as one of the Top 25 Motor Vehicle Trial Lawyers in Washington, D.C., by The Motor Vehicle Trial Lawyers Association. This is an invitation-only group that recognizes attorneys in each state or region. The group extends invitations based on objective and uniformly applied criteria. Some of these criteria include reputation among peers, the judiciary, and the public, as well as achievements in motor vehicle claims and nominations from other leading lawyers.

In addition, Mr. Gelb was selected as one of the Top Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers in Washington, D.C. by The National Trial Lawyers, an organization that honors exceptional plaintiff attorneys across the country. This organization is known for its National Trial Lawyers Top 100 and Top 40 Under 40 invitation-only lists.

“These selections are a byproduct of the effective representation we have provided to clients over the last year. Since I joined the firm over 30 years ago, our goal has always been to combine skillful trial representation with client-focused service,” said Mr. Gelb. “This is not just a reflection of my individual work, but the dedication and hard work of our entire team.”

Gelb assumed leadership over Gelb & Gelb from his father in the early 1990s. Since then, he has personally resolved thousands of cases, including numerous million-dollar recoveries. As a reflection of his decades of success, Mr. Gelb has earned recognition from national organizations and the respect of clients and peers throughout the Washington, D.C., legal community.

Established in 1954, Gelb & Gelb, P.C. is a personal injury law firm serving DC, Maryland, and Virginia. We have handled in excess of 10,000 cases and recovered over $400,000,000 for our clients. Our attorneys have received numerous accolades, such as "Super Lawyer," a top lawyer by The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post Magazine, a top three Personal Injury law firm in Washington, DC as noted by The National Law Journal, recognition in the Legal Times, and copious others. Additionally, Washingtonian Magazine has called managing partner Roger K. Gelb "one of Washington's best - most honest and effective - lawyers who sue."

