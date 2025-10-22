Coeur d’Alene Man Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Provide Material Support to ISIS

COEUR D’ALENE – Alexander Scott Mercurio, 20, of Coeur d’Alene, pleaded guilty today, to Attempt to Provide Material Support and Resources to a Designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced.

According to court records, Mercurio pledged his allegiance to ISIS and intended to commit an attack in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on its behalf. In early 2023, he created an online repository for pro-ISIS content with the purpose of spreading the doctrine of the Islamic State. Although Mercurio desired to travel overseas to support ISIS, he lacked resources. He then made plans to conduct a terrorist attack within the United States. Mercurio planned to target churches in Coeur d’Alene on April 7, 2024, using various weapons. Mercurio purchased items to support his planned attack. Days before the planned attack, Mercurio stood before an ISIS flag holding a knife and pledged his allegiance to ISIS. The FBI arrested him on April 6, 2024, one day before his planned April 7, 2024 attack.

Sentencing is set for January 27, 2026, before Chief District Judge David C. Nye. Mercurio faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Bart Davis commended the investigation by the FBI with valuable assistance provided by the Coeur d’Alene Police Department, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Heather S. Patricco and David G. Robins for the District of Idaho and attorneys from the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section, are prosecuting this case.

###