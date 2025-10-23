Minnesota Prep Academy to Begin its Season with Preseason Scrimmage October 24 in St. Paul

MPA credential lion logo

Since its humble beginnings, the program has sent more than one hundred athletes to NCAA basketball programs

Our prep development program is becoming a global destination for some of the best high school-age players in the world” — Donnell Bratton Co-Founder

ST PAUL , MN, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota Prep Academy, one of the nation’s premier prep development basketball programs will tip-off its season on Friday, October 24 in St Paul with its highly competitive and talent-filled MPA Black Jerseys versus MPA Gray Jerseys scrimmage.

Minnesota Preparatory Academy is becoming a global destination for some of the best high school-age players in the world. This year’s international roster features prep players from France, South Sudan, Ireland, the United Kingdom and the Virgin Islands.

This season the Academy welcomes a new head basketball coach, Quincy Caldwell, a former college basketball player and highly regarded basketball mind. Coach Caldwell’s “Q “personal training business helped develop two first round NBA draft choices from Minnesota; Jalen Suggs, (5th overall to Orlando in 2021) and NBA Champion Chet Holmgren (2nd overall to Oklahoma in 2002.)

With the landscape of college and professional basketball changing, programs like Minnesota Prep Academy are vital to providing playing options to players who have potential but haven’t been discovered by college and professional programs. In last year’s NBA Draft, the number of international players selected continues to be trending. The key is to grant players added opportunities to meet their dreams and goals of playing college and professional basketball.

Before Minnesota Preparatory Academy begins its grueling 35-game regular season on November 1 versus Iowa United, the program will showcase its entire program in an intrasquad scrimmage to prepare for the season. Minnesota Prep Academy’s academic program is NCAA certified.

Co-Founded by Donnell Bratton, Minnesota Prep Academy strives to provide the best academic and athletic support for its students. Since its inception, the Academy has helped 106 student athletes receive college basketball scholarships. This year alone, 24 former Academy athletes will be playing college basketball at college programs like Auburn, Memphis and Kansas State, just to name a few.

Media Day and Scrimmage Schedule:

When: Friday, Oct 24

Where: Halle Q Brown Community Center 270 Kent Street St Paul, MN

6pm to 7pm: MPA Players & Coaches – photo shoot and media access for interviews

7pm: Annual MPA Black vs MPA Gray scrimmage

9pm: Post game media access

About Minnesota Prep Academy:

Donnell Bratton is the master architect of the Minnesota Prep Academy program. Donnell helped develop a unique athletic and academic program for student -athletes striving to play basketball at the next level. Since this program’s inception Minnesota Prep has helped to earn 106 players with college basketball scholarships. On NCAA college basketball rosters alone in 2025-26 Minnesota Prep Academy will be rooting for an astonishing 24 players – in programs like Auburn- Alabama State – Gardner Webb- Kansas State - Pacific -Memphis – Monmouth University .For more information please visit Minnesota Preparatory Academy or email info@minnprepacademy.org telephone 612.552.2939





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.