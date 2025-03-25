FREE LIBRARY FOUNDATION: FULL HOUSE FOR BOOKER PRIZE WINNER SAMANTHA HARVEY AT RESURGENT AUTHOR EVENTS SERIES

Up next for Author Events at the Free Library of Philadelphia are Noliwe Rooks, J. Geils Band frontman Peter Wolf, Maria Shriver, and Dr. Anthony Fauci

We went all out this season, to thank Philadelphia for sticking with us, and to show our colleagues and hosts at the Free Library, and our sponsors and benefactors that the series was in good hands.” — Monique Moore-Pryor, Free Library Foundation President

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation has announced that, on March 24, its retooled Author Events Series attracted another full house. A full auditorium welcomed author Samantha Harvey to the Author Events stage at the Free Library for a conversation about her Booker Prize winning novel, Orbital, led by New Yorker staff writer Katy Waldman. Since the Author Events Series launched its spring season, almost 30% of its events have attracted capacity, or near capacity, attendance.Guests appearing over the next week include:• Noliwe Rooks, in conversation with Benjamin Herold, will talk about her book Integrated: How American Schools Failed Black Children on March 26.• Peter Wolf, whose memoir Waiting on the Moon has been described by Rolling Stone as “the book everyone always hoped he would write,” with Larry Platt, on March 27.• Maria Shriver will be on stage, with Dr. Martha Beck, on April 2, to talk about her number one bestselling I Am Maria.• Dr. Anthony Fauci takes the stage on April 3, for what is sure to be a fascinating conversation with NPR/WHYY’s Dave Davies.Statement from the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation:“We took a big swing,” said Daniel Blank, managing director of public programs, who leads the Author Events Series program. “We’re a completely new team, this is our first full season of events, and as we were planning it, we had messages coming in from people concerned for the program’s future. We also heard from attendees that the pricing model needed to change. It was a lot, but we were motivated by the fact that we were rebuilding a cherished and valued program. The way the Philadelphia community has responded has been wonderful.”Other Author Events Series Spring Season Highlights:• This season, Author Events Series ticket prices have also been reduced. All tickets are now just $5, part of a pilot program launched at the start of this year that aims to make the series more consistently accessible and affordable. Previously, while some events were free of charge, the standard ticket price was $17.50. For some events, publishers require the purchase of a book, which is added to the $5.• Other guests confirmed for this season include journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, who will discuss their new book Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover Up And His Disastrous Choice To Run Again, Senator Ron Wyden, novelists Katie Kitamura, Jennifer Haigh, and Denne Michele Norris, rare book dealer and Pawn Stars regular Rebecca Romney, Jonathan Capehart, Elie Mystal, and others.• New York Times bestselling author Omar Tyree is currently scheduled to close out the season, on June 5. The full list, and event details, is at: https://freelibraryfoundation.org/events/ • This year, the program introduced Comcast as its new presenting sponsor, along with new media partners The Philadelphia Citizen, and new sponsor partners The National Board of Medical Examiners. Uncle Bobbie’s remains the Author Events Series’ official bookseller.(ends.)About the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation: The Foundation supports the Free Library of Philadelphia by providing resources and funding to enhance the library’s offerings and services. Through community engagement, donor support, and innovative initiatives, the Foundation works to create a vibrant, inclusive community dedicated to lifelong learning and cultural enrichment.

