National Planning Commission holds its second strategy meeting

Consolidating the NPC’s legacy and contributing to shaping South Africa’s future beyond 2030

The National Planning Commission (NPC) held its second strategy meeting of the year on 4-5 December 2025 in Pretoria under the theme, ‘Consolidating the NPC’s Legacy and Contributing to Shaping South Africa’s Future Beyond 2030’.

The National Planning Commission is the custodian of the National Development Plan: Vision 2030, and its role is to oversee its implementation and to mobilise the whole of society to support its objectives.

The December 2025 Lekgotla took stock of the progress made by the Commission to date so that it can inform its final year and the handover report for the next Commission. As the NPC’s term is scheduled to conclude by the end of 2026, this Lekgotla was its last strategy session as it wraps up its term of office. The Lekgotla discussions covered a wide range of topics, from internal restructuring and formalisation of the NPC to broader systemic challenges within a changing domestic and global environment.

To date, the current NPC has released over 25 advisory notes and research reports intended to facilitate the implementation of NDP targets and objectives.

These include the approval of the following selected research reports and advisories at its recent 13 November 2025 plenary meeting:

• The digital infrastructure investment study findings and recommendations

• A statement on the regulation of gambling advertising

• An advisory note on the national state of service delivery in South Africa

• The Transformation of South Africa’s Monetary Architecture, 1983 – 2024 research report

• An advisory note on establishing a social protection floor for South Africa

The Commission calls upon society at large and government in particular to engage with its reports and advisories and to leverage them in the implementation of the NDP 2030.

In addition to completing various research projects and advisory notes underway, as well as its ongoing stakeholder engagements, the NPC committed to preparing a handover report for the next Commission that provides a frank assessment of the challenges it had faced and an update on the foundations for the next long-term plan. It is envisaged that the fourth National Planning Commission will be appointed in early 2027.

The Commission affirms its commitment to long-term planning as the key strategy for national development. To this end, the NPC will continue to play its part in the construction of the social compact that will lead to the next national long-term plan beyond 2030.

