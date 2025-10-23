DreamFi, a Financial Platform Co-Founded by Ben Crump, Names Dana L. Cox VP of Product Management and Development

The DreamFi app will expand financial access and help families work towards financial stability and building generational wealth

DreamFi was created to help level the playing field and give people the financial power to improve their lives.” — Don Ross, CEO DreamFi

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DreamFi , the financial platform co-founded by renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, announced the appointment of Dana L. Cox as vice president of product management and development.Cox brings more than 25 years of leadership in financial services, technology and consulting, including senior roles at Mastercard, FIS and Fiserv. She has driven more than $850 billion in business impact, shaped Mastercard’s North American Fintech Center of Excellence, and scaled delivery of core banking and loyalty solutions across the region. Her contributions earned her recognition with Market Mover and Exceptional Sales Performance awards.“DreamFi was created to help level the playing field and give people the financial power to improve their lives. With Dana joining our seasoned team, we will be able to support even more people on their journey to achieve their financial dreams,” said Don Ross, DreamFi’s chief executive officer. “Dana’s experience and personal journey reflect the heart of our mission: combining expertise with empathy to help families achieve their financial goals.”“I know firsthand the struggle that inspired DreamFi,” Cox said. “I grew up in a household with financial hardship, worked my way from an administrative assistant to a global executive, and raised six children. DreamFi’s mission is deeply personal to me because I understand how life-changing the right financial tools and guidance can be. I’m proud to join a team committed to making these resources accessible so families like mine can build stability, opportunity, and a future they control.”The DreamFi app will provide members(1) with the tools to help improve their financial futures, including:● Checking account with no minimum balance(2)● Access to over 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs(3)● Everyday savings on prescriptions, shopping, and mobile service● Built-in protections such as life insurance(4), cell phone protection, and roadside assistance.Consumers can sign up at DreamFi.com for access to the app when it debuts in late 2025.About DreamFiDreamFi is a financial technology company co-founded by renown civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who also serves as its largest shareholder. The company is dedicated to transforming financial access and providing resources that empower individuals and families to work towards building financial stability and ultimately generational wealth. By combining mobile banking, payments infrastructure, and financial literacy, DreamFi helps users take control of their financial futures. Visit DreamFi.com to learn more.1. Fees may apply.2. DreamFi is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services provided by FinWise Bank, Member FDIC.3. To find a surcharge-free ATM in the Allpoint network visit allpointnetwork.com4. Life insurance coverage subject to approval from DreamFi’s life insurance partner and available to those who open a DreamFi1 checking account in eligible states.

