Super Acquires Puls, Advancing its Platform to Make Homeownership as Carefree as Renting

Super acquires Puls, 5th brand acquired in subscription care for homes, a $500B opportunity

Expands offerings to homeowners and partners to increase the lifetime value of customer base

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Super , a technology leader transforming the $500 Billion home services industry, today announced the acquisition of Puls , a nationwide provider of on-demand home services. This strategic move will significantly expand Super’s geographic footprint, add proprietary technology to enhance speed and efficiency, and offer an unparalleled selection of services to homeowners and its partners across the country.US homeowners are facing ever-increasing costs of homeownership, in particular home repair and maintenance expenses. The combined company is uniquely positioned to reduce the stress of owning a home, by providing the budget protection of home warranty and the speed and convenience of on-demand services. Puls provides a variety of on-demand home services, including handyman, appliance repair, smart home installations and TV mounting, all via a nationwide network of vetted on-demand technicians. By joining forces with Super, Puls will benefit from the company’s installed base of home warranty customers and partnerships with the nation’s largest real estate firms.The acquisition of Puls will bolster Super’s position in the home services industry by:1. Adding predictive modeling for consumer acquisition: with proprietary technology that optimizes for zero touch dispatching and servicing homes2. Leveraging AI to deliver unparalleled speed of service: the majority of Puls jobs are performed same-day or next-day3. Creating a compelling one stop shop for homeowners: driving loyalty and enhancing the lifetime value of customers by addressing comprehensive home service needs on a single platform4. Unlocking new growth opportunities: adding an enterprise sales channel serving property management companies, including single family home rental firms that own thousands of homes“We are thrilled to welcome the Puls team to Super,” said Jorey Ramer, CEO of Super. “This acquisition advances our founding vision to make homeownership as carefree as renting, with a more complete suite of services for homeowners and our real estate partners.”“We are excited to become part of Super,” said Gabi Peles, CEO at Puls. “This partnership will enable us to build the lifetime value of our on-demand customers, while offering our tech enabled platform and services to property management companies and other real estate-related enterprises, all supporting scaling our network of skilled technicians.”“The home services sector is fragmented, making it ideal for strategic consolidation,” said Nilanshu Raja, CFO of Super. “By acquiring Puls, we are bringing together complementary strengths that will enable us to scale faster and operate more efficiently. This is a key step in our strategy to consolidate the industry while offering an unmatched experience for homeowners.”This is the fifth brand acquired by Super following its acquisitions of Platinum Home Warranty, Nations Home Warranty, American Home Guardian, and TotalHome Warranty. The company has demonstrated a track record of successful growth via acquisition with a unique ability to successfully integrate new brands into its technology platform, while offering exceptional experiences to customers, with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.Following the acquisition, Hanaco joins the Super board of directors. Existing investors include Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Aquiline Technology Growth, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, 8VC, and Second Century Ventures.About SuperSuper was founded in 2015 with the mission to make caring for homes completely carefree. Powered by a proprietary data platform and backed by leading investors, Super offers subscription-based care for your home, including the budget protection of home warranties and the convenience of home maintenance. Super leverages technology to deliver high-quality, fast, and worry-free home repair and maintenance through our extensive network of vetted technicians, coordinated seamlessly via the Super app. We’re proud of our A+ rating via the Better Business Bureau. Learn more at hellosuper.com.

Subscription Care for Home: Super Acquires Puls

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.