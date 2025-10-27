Bill360 Appoints Kevin Race as Chief Financial Officer to Drive Next Growth Phase

AR Automation and Embedded B2B Payments Bill360 welcomes new CFO, Kevin Race

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bill360 , the premier provider of automated accounts receivable (AR) and embedded payments solutions for small- to medium-sized B2B companies, today announced the appointment of Kevin Race as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 3, 2025. In this role, Race will oversee all aspects of the company’s financial strategy, including accounting, financial planning and analysis, and corporate development. This appointment highlights Bill360’s commitment to accelerated growth and position for long-term success.Race brings more than 30 years of financial and operational leadership experience across the financial services landscape. Prior to joining Bill360, he served two stints at Fiserv/First Dataas Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Global Business Solutions as well as Executive Vice President and Head of Consumer Operations at SunTrust. Throughout his career, Race has inspired teams to reach new levels of performance, fostering a culture of innovation, integrity, and shared success. As a trusted partner to executive leadership, he brings a forward-looking approach that aligns financial strategy with purpose-driven growth and lasting impact.“We’re thrilled to welcome Kevin to our executive team,” said Paul Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Bill360. “As we continue to expand our platform and client base, Kevin’s deep financial expertise and strategic insight will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and operational excellence.”“I’m excited to join the team at such a pivotal moment,” said Kevin. “Bill360 has created an enterprise quality, all-in-one platform for AR automation and B2B payments. Their data has uniquely positioned the platform to drive market-leading adoption across all B2B SMB and mid-market verticals. And, the value-add for referral partners and their clients meets a need not currently available elsewhere in the marketplace.”About Bill360The premiere embedded payments and accounts receivable (AR) automation platform purpose-built for small-to-medium B2B companies, Bill360 has transformed how B2B companies get paid, cutting payment cycles by an average of 36%, eliminating check fraud, and streamlining back-office operations. Software providers and accounting practices can partner with Bill360 to improve their value proposition and share in payment revenues. Visit www.bill360.com to learn more.

