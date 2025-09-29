Bill360 Introduces Credit Card Surcharging for B2B Companies

AR automation and embedded B2B payments

New feature enables businesses to share cost of accepting credit cards.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bill360, the premier provider of automated accounts receivable (AR) and embedded payments solutions for B2B companies, today announced a new credit card surcharge feature. This solution helps automate the surcharging process for businesses and can help businesses recover much of the cost to accept payments. Bill360’s credit card surcharging offering also supports the ongoing industry shift from paper checks to faster, more secure digital payment methods.Though Bil360’s partnership program, this offering also helps Independent Software Providers (ISV) and accounting practices gain both credibility and strengthen their value proposition for their clients, the B2B companies.Typically, when a customer uses a credit card for payment, the business is charged a processing fee collected by their payment processor. When a business can share the processing fee with their customers, they can maintain more margin.While the business is ultimately responsible for maintaining compliance, Bill360 can help companies maximize margin and minimize risk with:· Compliant Software: Automatically apply evolving rules, regulations, and laws from card networks, federal agencies, and state governments.· Transparent Pricing: Clearly display surcharge values for customers at checkout· Immediate Value: B2B companies recover most of the cost when their customers pay with credit card.· Better Communications: Customer Portal with invoice-level messaging that enables companies to chat with customers in real-time.· Live Support: A dedicated Client Success Manager (CSM) assists each Bill360 customer with set up and use.Bill360’s surcharging functionality is built with compliance and flexibility at its core, offering businesses the ability to apply surcharges, automatically adjust based on the business and customer locations, and cap rates in line with card network and state regulations. The solution ensures transparency by automatically applying surcharge breakdowns at checkout, eliminating the need for self-registration with card networks, and providing a clear, transaction-level audit trail for easy reconciliation with accounting systems.With continuous monitoring of evolving rules and regulations, the platform is updated accordingly and businesses are regularly notified of the changes. Sellers are also encouraged to regularly check the Visa, Mastercard, and other card network sites for updated rules. Bill360 helps to automate the surcharging process so companies can have fewer errors, less risk, and can put more money back into their business.“Cash flow is critical for businesses, as they work in a world of shrinking margins,” said George Wilcox, Chief Product Officer of Bill360. “With the introduction of our credit card surcharging functionality, we’re offering more ways for B2B companies to make the shift to fast, digital payments options. And our partners now also have the option to offer surcharging to clients.”About Bill360The premiere embedded payments and accounts receivable (AR) automation platform purpose-built for B2B companies, Bill360 has transformed how B2B companies get paid, cutting payment cycles by an average of 36%, eliminating check fraud, and streamlining back-office operations. Software providers and accounting practices can partner with Bill360 to enhance their offering and share in payment revenues. Visit www.bill360.com to learn more.For more information contact:Media RelationsPR@bill360.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.