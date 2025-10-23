Jase Medical Named To Moutainwest Capital Network's Utah 100 Emerging Elite

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jase Medical announced it was named to the 2025 Utah 100 Emerging Elite category, MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN)’s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. Jase Medical was honored at the 31st annual Utah 100 Awards program, held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.“We congratulate all of this year’s Utah 100 companies for building outstanding businesses and making strong contributions to Utah’s economy,” said Chris Badger, Chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. “These companies further advance Utah’s standing as an excellent place to do business.”Recipients of the Utah 100 Emerging Elite were chosen as a Utah business with great prospects for future growth and success.About MountainWest Capital Network:MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) is the largest business networking organization in Utah, consisting of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, consultants, legal professionals, bankers, and educators. MWCN seeks to promote and recognize business growth and capital development in the state through a variety of award programs and activities.About Jase MedicalFounded in 2021 in Utah, Jase Medical empowers individuals and families to be medically and practically prepared for the unexpected. With support from top medical experts and preparedness specialists from Boston Children’s Hospital, Columbia University, Harvard Medical School, Mayo Clinic, Stanford University, and the University of Utah, Jase offers essential tools for emergency readiness. From antibiotics to long-term food storage to tactical-level first aid kits, Jase empowers people to take control of their health and safety, no matter what comes their way.To learn more visit: jase.com

