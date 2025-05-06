Jase Adds 5 Essential Meds to Its Case Becoming the First Medication Supply Company With This Comprehensive Coverage

Jase Case 10 Med Content Jase Case 10 Med Jase Logo

Jase, the leader in emergency preparedness and personal medical supply kits, has officially upgraded its flagship product—the Jase Case.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jase, the leader in emergency preparedness and personal medical supply kits, has officially upgraded its flagship product—the Jase Case . Starting May 1, the Jase Case now includes 10 essential medications. That is double the medications, but only a $20 increase from the original price.This makes the Jase Case the most comprehensive personal emergency antibiotic and medication kit available today with more medications at a more affordable price than any comparable product on the market.New medications added to the Jase Case include:•Methylprednisolone – Used to reduce inflammation in serious allergic reactions, asthma, and autoimmune conditions.•Ondansetron – Anti-nausea medication, particularly effective for vomiting due to stomach bugs or medication side effects.•Triamcinolone – Used in treating skin inflammation, eczema, rashes, and allergic skin reactions.•Celecoxib – Anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) commonly used to relieve pain and swelling associated with arthritis and other conditions.•Loperamide – Anti-diarrheal that helps control acute or chronic diarrhea symptoms.These additions complement the original five prescription antibiotics already included in the Jase Case, covering a wide range of potential emergencies, travel mishaps, or supply chain disruptions."At Jase Medical, we’re always working to ensure our customers are better prepared," said Dr. Shawn Rowland, founder and CEO of Jase Medical. "By expanding the Jase Case from 5 to 10 essential medications, we’re able to offer more comprehensive coverage for emergencies—while also delivering better value per medication. This update reflects our commitment to preparation, peace of mind, and increasing access to medical care when it’s needed most”The expanded Jase Case continues to be physician-reviewed, individually prescribed, and shipped directly to customers, making it a cornerstone of accessibility and trust in personal medical preparedness.For more information or to order the upgraded Jase Case, visit www.jasemedical.com Important Note: A Doctor's prescription is required to purchase. All Jase Case orders can be done online and will include review and written prescriptions by our board certified Physicians. The medications are then fulfilled from our Pharmacies and shipped to your door.About JaseFounded in 2021 in Utah, Jase was created with the mission of empowering people to be better prepared medically. This one-of-a-kind medical service was developed in partnership with world-class medical experts from Boston’s Children’s Hospital, Columbia University, Harvard Medical School, Mayo Clinic, Stanford University, and The University of Utah.

