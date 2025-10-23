Balfour Capital Group Logo

Balfour Capital Group Expands Global Research Department with the Appointment of Hersh Oberoi

HONG KONG, HONG KONG ISLAND, HONG KONG, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce the expansion of its Global Research Department with the appointment of Hersh Oberoi, a seasoned financial professional bringing over 15 years of experience in project management, portfolio consulting, and financial market analysis.Mr. Oberoi has developed deep expertise in multi-asset portfolio management, financial risk assessment, investment research, and strategy development across diverse asset classes within the Australian and international financial markets. His appointment underscores Balfour Capital Group’s ongoing commitment to advancing research-driven investment strategies and enhancing its analytical capabilities worldwide.Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Oberoi has held pivotal roles, including Senior Project Officer at the Department of Justice and Community Safety in Victoria, ensuring compliance, stakeholder engagement, and risk management during the COVID-19 period. As Project Portfolio Manager at Snap Innovations, he oversaw algorithmic trading projects and managed daily stock and futures trading on multiple global exchanges. His prior experience includes analytical and trading roles with National Australia Bank and Genesis Proprietary Trading, where he refined his skills in quantitative analysis and client portfolio management.Mr. Oberoi holds an MBA with distinction in Finance and Derivatives and a Diploma in Financial Planning (RG146). He has also completed advanced training in algorithmic trading, portfolio management, and risk management. Known for his proficiency in financial modeling and platforms such as Bloomberg, FactSet, and PowerBI, he brings a data-driven and technology-oriented approach to research and investment analysis.As Hersh builds his research team at Balfour Capital Group, his exceptional analytical skills and true foresight will play a crucial role in strengthening the firm’s objective research framework across stocks, bonds, commodities, and alternative investments. At Balfour, the cornerstone of our philosophy is research and risk–reward balance—our clients expect, and we demand, the highest standards of insight, transparency, and objectivity. Hersh’s leadership will further enhance Balfour’s commitment to delivering in-depth, actionable research that drives value and confidence for institutional and private clients worldwide.“Hersh’s appointment reflects our commitment to expanding the depth and quality of our global research,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer at Balfour Capital Group. “His blend of technical expertise, project leadership, and market insight aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver world-class research and portfolio solutions to clients across continents.”Mr. Oberoi will work closely with the firm’s regional heads in Asia, Europe, and the Americas to support Balfour Capital Group’s global research initiatives, data analytics, and strategic investment frameworks.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a global investment firm managing over $400 million in assets across a full range of asset classes. With operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, the firm is committed to delivering innovative investment solutions, institutional-grade research, and a client-centered approach to wealth management.



