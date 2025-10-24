CEI Releases New ProWrite Version Supporting 2025 ASME and AWS Code Revisions

AWS D1.1 and ASME Section IX Codes in ProWrite

CEI releases the latest ProWrite with improved usability, expanded AWS D1.1 support, and 2025 ASME/AWS code alignment for welding qualification management.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Computer Engineering, Inc. (CEI) has announced the release of ProWrite 2025.9.0.6532, delivering new capabilities, configuration options, and updates aligned with the 2025 ASME Section IX and AWS D1.1 code revisions. The updates are designed to enhance usability while keeping organizations current with the latest welding qualification requirements.Alignment with 2025 ASME Section IX CodeThe 2025 version of ProWrite S9 reflects key changes from the updated ASME Section IX code cycle. Enhancements strengthen documentation accuracy and compliance with current material, qualification, and heat treatment requirements.Highlights include:- Support for the 2025 code year across all documents- Updated base and filler material listings in the database- Revised post-weld heat treatment notes consistent with 2024 ASME B31.3 and 2025 Section IX- Improved qualification handling for brazing and overlay procedures- Updates to diameter and thickness ranges to align with new essential variable guidance- These refinements ensure continued code compliance and keep welding documentation aligned with current standards.ProWrite D1 now reflects the 2025 AWS D1.1 code updates. Enhancements include a new pulsed spray transfer option for GMAW processes, which is supported in PQR, WPS, and WPQ creation and reflected in Welder-to-WPS analysis.Additional refinements include updated paragraph and table references for travel speed, fillet details, and shielding gas messaging. These updates align ProWrite with current AWS requirements and improve the clarity of guidance within the software.New Stud Weld Type in ProWrite D1ProWrite D1 now includes a Stud Weld Type option for creating PQRs, WPSs qualified by PQR, Prequalified WPSs, and WPQs. This feature expands ProWrite’s coverage of weld process documentation.Improved Access and SupportProWrite now makes it easier for users to stay up to date and access resources directly within the software. The Check for Updates feature allows users to verify that they are running the latest version, and new links under the Help menu provide quick access to On-Demand Training, Release Notes, and Newsletters.More Control and FlexibilityThe latest release gives users more flexibility in how welding documentation is presented and maintained, helping teams align procedures with internal standards and customer specifications. Enhanced settings support consistency across projects while reducing the need for manual edits or reformatting.These updates help organizations maintain compliance while simplifying documentation for both code cycles.About CEIComputer Engineering, Inc. (CEI) develops engineering software solutions that support design and code compliance across recognized standards such as ASME, AWS, and API.Part of CEI’s software suite, ProWrite streamlines management of Welding Procedure Specifications (WPS), Procedure Qualification Records (PQR), and Welder Performance Qualifications (WPQ), helping teams maintain accuracy and consistency across documentation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.