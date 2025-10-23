Splendor ($SPLD) Begins Trading on LBank Following Network Launch

$SPLD Now Trading on LBANK Exchange Splendor Own Your AI

Splendor (SPLD) begins trading on LBank, marking the next phase of its blockchain for autonomous AI and decentralized data transactions.

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Splendor, a blockchain network focused on enabling autonomous AI and data transactions, has begun trading on cryptocurrency exchange LBank under the ticker SPLD. The listing marks the company’s next phase in deploying its infrastructure for decentralized compute and machine-to-machine settlements.

During its initial trading session, SPLD recorded active participation from early adopters following the opening of LBank trading pairs. The network has demonstrated throughput exceeding 2.35 million transactions per second in testing, supporting large-scale AI and data operations.

“Today’s listing represents an important milestone for Splendor,” said Todor Ivanov, Founder of Splendor Labs. “It expands our global visibility as we continue building systems that connect AI, compute, and economic exchange.”

Splendor’s roadmap targets scalability up to 100 million transactions per second. Its ecosystem supports multiple applications, including an AI Studio, a Search API, and a compute-backed stablecoin framework. The SPLD token facilitates validator rewards, compute settlements, and transaction fees within the network.

About Splendor

Splendor is a blockchain protocol designed for autonomous AI interaction and decentralized data exchange. It provides an infrastructure layer for real-time economic coordination between human and machine systems.

