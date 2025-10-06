Splendor Labs Launches Splendor Search and API, Defining the Future of the AI Internet

Own Your AI Splendor Search and Splendor Search API $SPLD launching exclusively on LBank in September, 2025.

Splendor Labs unveils Splendor Search and Search API, powering SplendNet, the new AI Internet built on speed, privacy, and intelligence.

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Splendor Labs SA today announced the launch of Splendor Search and Splendor Search API, two groundbreaking technologies that mark the beginning of a new era in information access and intelligence.

Both products power SplendNet, an emerging AI Internet built to replace the ad-driven web with a network founded on intelligence, privacy, and speed.

A New Era of Intelligent Search

Splendor Search reimagines how information is discovered online. Instead of listing links or paid placements, it uses advanced reasoning systems to fetch and synthesize information extremely fast, delivering verified, contextual, and clear answers within seconds.

By merging real-time web data with multi-model AI reasoning, Splendor Search provides a powerful, noise-free alternative to traditional engines — an Internet experience that values truth and relevance over advertising and distraction.

Splendor Search API brings these capabilities to developers, allowing any product or platform to integrate real-time AI reasoning and high-speed knowledge retrieval. With modern endpoints and scalable design, it enables a new generation of intelligent applications built directly on top of SplendNet.

Free and Premium Access

Splendor Search is available in a free version for general users, providing rapid and accurate results through a default AI model optimized for everyday queries.

For professionals and power users, a premium version unlocks access to some of the most advanced AI systems in the world, including ChatGPT 5, DeepSeek V3, Grok 4 Fast, and Gemini 2.5 Pro.

The list of available models is constantly expanding, as Splendor automatically integrates new open-source and closed-source models as they are released — ensuring users always have access to the most capable and up-to-date intelligence engines available anywhere.

Intelligent Architecture

Extremely Fast Synthesis – Retrieves, analyzes, and delivers comprehensive, cited answers in real time.

AI + Web Fusion – Combines reasoning from multiple models with live web sources for factual, contextual accuracy.

Privacy-First Design – No tracking, no ads, no data exploitation. User queries remain private and ephemeral.

Developer Ready – Structured, high-performance results easily embedded into applications and systems.

Built for SplendNet – Both products form the foundation of the AI Internet, designed to make the web intelligent, private, and fast.

A Vision Beyond Search

Splendor Labs is not simply improving search — it is redefining the structure of the Internet itself. SplendNet represents the creation of a digital ecosystem where intelligence replaces advertising, privacy replaces surveillance, and truth replaces noise.

“We’re building a new kind of Internet — one powered by intelligence instead of ads,” said Todor Ivanov, Founder of Splendor Labs and creator of the SplendNet architecture. “Splendor Search can fetch and synthesize information with incredible speed and precision. Whether users rely on our default model or connect to the most advanced AIs in the world, SplendNet is creating an Internet where knowledge flows freely and truth takes center stage.”

Availability

Splendor Search and Splendor Search API are now live and accessible at https://splendor.org

Legal Disclaimer:

