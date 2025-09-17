HAI Group Launches Commercial Property Line on New Platform with GhostDraft Support

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its ongoing digital transformation, HAI Group —the nation’s leading property-casualty insurer founded by and dedicated to public and affordable housing providers—has expanded its use of GhostDraft , a leading Customer Communications Management (CCM) solution, to support the launch of its commercial property line of insurance on a new policy administration system.This latest milestone in HAI Group’s technology transformation brings its commercial property line onto the company’s new core system, powered by OneShield, with GhostDraft playing a key role in streamlining forms creation and customer communications.“We are pleased to continue working with GhostDraft as we modernize our systems to bring unmatched coverage and service to our customers,” said Troy LePage, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer at HAI Group. “GhostDraft’s intuitive tools play a critical role in supporting streamlined operations and customer-focused service, helping us serve public and affordable housing providers with the high-quality, reliable insurance options they deserve.”"We’re proud to keep growing our partnership with HAI Group and their work with public and affordable housing,” said Angie Winn, Head of GhostDraft North America. “As they implement GhostDraft with their commercial property line, we look forward to supporting their continued success with modernized customer communication management.”By applying GhostDraft’s suite of capabilities to their commercial property line, HAI Group has laid the foundation for continued growth in business and in their outstanding reputation for excellent service. This collaboration demonstrates GhostDraft’s dedication to empowering insurers with intuitive tools that enable simple solutions to complex communications. To learn more about GhostDraft, visit https://ghostdraft.com About HAI GroupHAI Groupis the nation’s leading property-casualty insurance organization founded by and dedicated to public and affordable housing providers. For nearly 40 years, the Cheshire, Connecticut-based company has delivered tailor-made insurance and risk management solutions designed to protect assets, improve efficiency, empower employees, and advance housing strategies. For a complete list of HAI Group companies and to learn more about HAI Group, visit www.haigroup.com About GhostDraftGhostDraft empowers insurers to transform communications into engaging experiences. For over three decades, carriers have used GhostDraft’s intuitive end-to-end customer communications and digital experience platform designed for insurance. As a result, 120+ insurers leverage GhostDraft to streamline the lifecycle of personalized omnichannel communications at scale. The GhostDraft suite integrates into your business to create better experiences, greater efficiency, reduced compliance risk, and more agility. Discover what you can do with GhostDraft: https://www.ghostdraft.com

