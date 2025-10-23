Career Academy Students Intern at University of Notre Dame’s Aerospace Department, Contribute to Graduate-Level Research

Group photo of Career Academy high school students from South Bend with University of Notre Dame faculty, staff, and a NASA engineer during an aerospace research collaboration at the Institute for Flow Physics and Control. 3D-printed stator vanes designed and produced by Career Academy students in South Bend for use in an Advanced Noise Control Fan testing model at Notre Dame’s Institute for Flow Physics and Control.

Two Career Academy students worked alongside Notre Dame faculty and graduate researchers as part of the university’s aerospace research internship program.

We wanted to see if high school students could contribute meaningfully to our projects, and the results were outstanding. Becca and Holden not only kept up they made real contributions.” — Dr. Scott Morris

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two students from Career Academy, a leading high school in South Bend , spent their summer working side-by-side with graduate researchers and faculty at the University of Notre Dame’s Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering, breaking new ground as the first high school interns to participate in the university’s aerospace research program.Rebecca (“Becca”) and Holden, both Career Academy students, joined Notre Dame’s Institute for Flow Physics and Control (FlowPAC). Traditionally, the program recruits graduate and undergraduate students for research in areas such as aircraft propulsion, and flow physics. This summer, however, marked the first time high school students were invited to engage directly in graduate-level aerospace research.“This is something we’ve never tried before,” said Dr. Scott Morris, a faculty member in Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering. “We wanted to see if high school students could contribute meaningfully to our projects, and the results were outstanding. Becca and Holden not only kept up they made real contributions.”Career Academy, a South Bend high school known for its robust STEM curriculum, which introduces students to CAD design, robotics, manufacturing, and 3D printing as early as elementary school, prepared Career Academy student interns to excel in Notre Dame’s demanding lab environment. Their technical expertise in 3D modeling and additive manufacturing even helped educate graduate students who had less exposure to these emerging technologies.“Their knowledge of CAD software and 3D printing was unreal,” said Notre Dame graduate student Matias, who worked closely with the interns. “I had to remind myself several times that they were high schoolers. They worked at the same level as many of my peers.”Over the course of the summer, the interns presented their work not only to faculty and graduate students but also to executive-level leaders from major aerospace companies, including Pratt & Whitney and NASA. In one case, Becca and Holden delivered a 20-minute technical presentation to industry representatives.“This experience has been a win-win-win,” Dr. Morris said. “The university benefits from closer ties to the community, Career Academy students get hands-on exposure to real-world research, and our graduate students gain fresh perspectives from younger students who are fluent in cutting-edge technologies.”Given the success of this pilot, both institutions are exploring ways to continue and potentially expand opportunities for high school students to experience aerospace research firsthand.About Career Academy Network of Public Schools The Career Academy Network of Public Schools transforms lives through passionate, innovative, and impactful learning experiences. Serving students across South Bend, Career Academy schools emphasize project-based learning, strong community partnerships, and a relentless focus on preparing every child for success in college, career, and life.About the University of Notre Dame Institute for Flow Physics and ControlThe Institute for Flow Physics and Control (FlowPAC) at the University of Notre Dame is internationally recognized for pioneering research in fluid dynamics, flow control, and aerospace applications. Its work supports industry leaders, government agencies, and academic partners in advancing the frontiers of aerospace and mechanical engineering.Media Contact:Vincent LiewChief Marketing OfficerCareer Academy Network of Public Schoolsvliew@mycanops.com

