Bend Manufacturing Team Visits Cardinal Manufacturing to Strengthen Student-Run Business Program

Career Academy High School visits Cardinal Manufacturing in Wisconsin to bring back best practices and expand Bend Manufacturing’s student-run business program.

We’re excited to see firsthand how Cardinal Manufacturing operates and to learn from their years of success” — CANOPS CTE Director Jim Thorne

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Network Administration team from Career Academy Network of Public Schools (CANOPS) will be traveling to Strum, Wisconsin, to visit Cardinal Manufacturing, a nationally recognized student-run business at Eleva-Strum High School. The purpose of the visit is to learn best practices and explore strategies to further enhance CANOPS's own student-run business program Cardinal Manufacturing has become a model of experiential education by providing high school students with hands-on experience in advanced manufacturing, business operations, and customer service. By observing this successful program, the CANOPS Network Admin team aims to bring back innovative ideas that can be implemented into their own student run business “ Bend Manufacturing ”.“We’re excited to see firsthand how Cardinal Manufacturing operates and to learn fromtheir years of success,” said CANOPS CTE Director Jim Thorne.“Our goal is to expand what we offer to our students, so they graduate with valuable skills and experiences that prepare them for future careers.”The visit reflects CANOPS’s ongoing commitment to creating meaningful, hands-on learning opportunities that connect classroom education to real-world business and industry.About Bend ManufacturingBend Manufacturing is a student-run business at CANOPS. Students work directly with customers on real projects that include woodworking, subtractive and additive manufacturing, as well as design and prototyping.The program also offers in-house production services such as printing banners, stickers, and posters.For more information regarding Bend Manufacturing, reach out to Justin Baney at jbaney@mycanops.comAbout Career Academy Network of Public SchoolsThe Career Academy Network of Public Schools transforms lives through passionate, innovative, and impactful learning experiences. Serving students across South Bend, Career Academy schools emphasize project-based learning, strong community partnerships, and a relentless focus on preparing every child for success in college, career, and life.Media Contact:Vincent LiewChief Marketing OfficerCareer Academy Network of Public Schoolsvliew@mycanops.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.