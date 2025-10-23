OX:N, OMEGA X’s sub-unit, Debuts in Japan with the First Single Album, SWAY

Photo Credit: IPQ Photo Credit: IPQ

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OMEGA X ’s first sub-unit group, OX:N, has released their first Japanese single album, SWAY , and with it, the unit has made their official debut in Japan. This is OX:N’s third release of 2025, after the unit’s debut EP, N, in June and their digital single, “LOVE +” in September. Since the launch of their unit, the OX:N members have sought to distinguish themselves further and shape another path onwards for themselves, for the unit, and for the whole group, OMEGA X. With SWAY, the members explore their feelings of constraint, loneliness, and yearning. Their hope is that this new music, their listeners, and fans will be able to relate to these feelings and be motivated to move forward.“Our new single, ‘SWAY,’ captures the movements and efforts to find one’s own way. Please look forward to our debut in Japan as OX:N, and I hope this single provides comfort and solace to everyone!” - Jehyun, member of OMEGA X and OX:NThe title track, “ SWIRKY ,” is a dance-pop song for which Jaehan (leader of OMEGA X and member of OX:N), and Yechan (youngest member of OX:N and OMEGA X), participated in the composition and lyric writing of the track. “SWIRKY” is about the journey to find freedom after stepping away from a restrained daily life.“It is always exciting to release a new album in Japan! For this album especially. The members participated in composition and lyric writing, so I believe our messages will be conveyed even more clearly. While working on this album, I also thought that ‘SWAY’ could be an album that showcases various colors as OX:N, and I’m excited to share new charms of OX:N through this release.” - Jaehan, member of OMEGA X and OX:N“I remember sharing a lot of laughter while working on ‘SWIRKY,’ so it feels great to finally release it. I hope our energy is delivered well when we perform this song on the stage.” - Yechan, member of OMEGA X and OX:NXen (member of OX:N and OMEGA X) is credited as the composer and the lyricist of the second track, “SOMEBODY.” It’s a pop-rock song that expresses the desire to be happy in love after experiencing devastation from feelings of loneliness and self-hatred.“While working on ‘SOMEBODY’, I tried to incorporate new attempts to the music style I’ve been sharing so far, and I hope everyone will like it. I’m also very excited to meet you all with great music once again, so please send a lot of love and support for our new music.”- Xen, member of OMEGA X and OX:NWith the release of SWAY, OX:N members will actively promote the album in Japan through various activities, including fan concerts in Osaka on November 11th and in Tokyo on December 13th.ABOUT OX:NAfter OMEGA X’s debut in 2021, the group’s first sub-unit, OX:N, consisting of members Jaehan, Xen, Jehyun, and Yechan, made their unit debut on June 20th, 2025, with the mini-album, N. OX:N then, they later made their Japanese debut with their first Japanese single album, SWAY, in October 2025.ABOUT OMEGA XOMEGA X is an 11-member K-pop group under IPQ. The members include Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk and Yechan. Omega (Ω), the last letter of the Greek alphabet, symbolizes the end, while the letter X denotes the unknown with infinite possibilities. Combined, OMEGA X suggests their determination to become the last boss of K-pop, symbolizing constant change and growth.All of the members of OMEGA X have previously appeared on reality TV audition programs or debuted with other K-pop acts, which made OMEGA X their second chance in the K-pop industry. All of the OMEGA X members have their own special stories, and through those stories, they hope that fans can relate and resonate with each member’s personality and music.

OX:N (오엑스엔) | 'SWIRKY' Visualizer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.