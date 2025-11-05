Billlie’s SIYOON to Debut as an Actress in Hollywood Film, Perfect Girl

Photo Credit: MYSTIC STORY

After appearing on Apple TV+’s KPOPPED, SIYOON joins global cast members Arden Cho (KPop Demon Hunters) and Adeline Rudolph (Mortal Kombat II) in her first film

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SIYOON, member of K-pop girl group Billlie , is making her Hollywood debut and first film appearance in Perfect Girl, a thriller film centered on the world of K-pop. Through this project, SIYOON will embark on a new journey as an actress in addition to her career as a singer.Perfect Girl follows the desires, anxieties, and mysterious incidents that unfold among trainees who are going through intense competition to become K-pop stars. The screenplay was written by Lynn Q. Yu, whose work was listed on Hollywood’s 2023 Black List. Perfect Girl is directed by Hong Wonki of ZANYBROS, who also directed Zombie Hunter, Urban Myths, and The Cursed, and produced by Badlands and Thunder Roads Film.SIYOON will be filming alongside Adeline Rudolph, who is also playing the role of Kitana in the upcoming Mortal Kombat II film set to release in 2026, as well as Arden Cho, known most recently for voicing Rumi, the main character in Netflix’s global hit animation KPop Demon Hunters. Along with these global actors, SIYOON will bring a detailed emotional expression and immersion she has demonstrated on stage as an artist and performer to her on-screen debut, by portraying the inner conflicts of a character caught between passion for music, anxiety, and unexpected events. Having previously collaborated with ZANYBROS on Billlie’s music videos for “GingaMingaYo (the strange world)” and “Patbingsu,” SIYOON’s participation in the film raises anticipation to bring strong creative synergy once again with director Hong.This announcement follows SIYOON’s recent artist activities. In April, SIYOON formed Billlie’s first sub-unit with her bandmate, MOON SUA, and released their debut title track “SNAP (feat. sokodomo),” which entered the top ranks of iTunes K-pop charts in 10 countries. Recently, the unit collaborated on “WoW (Way of Winning) (with MOON SUA X SIYOON)” in the second single album by their junior group, ARrC, and showcased their expanded musical spectrum. Billlie also recently appeared on Apple TV+’s KPOPPED and performed with Patti LaBelle and Megan Thee Stallion in September, further expanding the group’s presence on the global stage.ABOUT BILLLIEBilllie is a seven-member K-pop girl group under MYSTIC STORY. The members include SIYOON, SHEON, TSUKI, MOON SUA, HARAM, SUHYEON, and HARUNA. Billlie’s group name holds the meaning of “expressing our B-side, or inner identity, that everyone holds and can relate to.” Billlie debuted on November 10, 2021, with their first mini-album, the Billage of perception : chapter one. Its title track, “RING X RING,” was created by hitmaker duo Lee Minsu and Kim Eana, and announced the beginning of Billlie’s unique lore based on a mysterious event that happened in a village.In 2022, the group released two mini-albums, the collective soul and unconscious: chapter one and the Billage of perception: chapter two, to expand on their uniquely creative storytelling. Their fourth mini-album which was released in March 2023, the Billage of perception: chapter three, was also nominated for the Best K-pop Album at the 21st Korean Music Awards. In February 2024, Billlie debuted in Japan with their first Japanese mini-album, Knock-on Effect.In October 2024, Billlie released their fifth mini-album, appendix: Of All We Have Lost, with the title track “remembrance candy,” for which a veteran artist, IU, wrote the lyrics, and completed the group’s genre with a more dynamic sound.Billlie successfully completed their first world tour, Our FLOWERLD (Belllie've You), in March 2025, captivating audiences across 31 cities throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania. Also, Billlie appeared on Apple TV+’s KPOPPED, collaborating with legendary artist Patti LaBelle for “Lady Marmalade,” and with iconic artist Megan Thee Stallion for “Savage.”

