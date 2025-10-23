Branching Minds Wins Two 2025 CODiE Awards for Best Teacher Collaboration Solution and Best Evidence Management Solution

Dual honors celebrate Branching Minds’ educator-first approach to collaboration and evidence-based student support.

Winning these categories affirms that we’re not only helping schools better manage student data, but also empowering teachers to work together to support every learner holistically and effectively.” — Maya Gat, CEO & Co-Founder, Branching Minds

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branching Minds , a leading K–12 education technology company that helps schools effectively personalize instruction and intervention for students, has been honored with two prestigious 2025 CODiE Awards in the categories of Best Collaborative Solution for Teachers and Best Evidence Management Solution.CODiE Awards represent the highest honors in education technology, recognizing products that exemplify excellence and innovation in improving teaching and learning. Finalists are rigorously evaluated by expert judges—including educators and administrators—before industry peers vote to determine the winners.“The CODiE Awards celebrate the visionaries shaping the future of technology,” said Jennifer Baranowski, President of the CODiE Awards. “This year’s winners exemplify how innovation, leadership, and purpose can come together to create solutions that move industries forward and make a lasting impact.”Branching Minds’ Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) platform stood out in the selection process for its ability to centralize collaboration, data, and research-based practices into a single system. By integrating collaboration tools, evidence-based interventions, and actionable insights, the platform helps districts streamline the work of holistically supporting students. Educators can easily share insights, monitor progress, and make informed instructional decisions—all while fostering a culture of teamwork and accountability across their schools.This combination of innovation and educator-centered design earned Branching Minds top honors in two distinct yet complementary categories. The Best Collaborative Solution for Teachers award recognizes the company’s impact on enabling real-time collaboration among educators, administrators, and student support teams, while ensuring accessibility and usability for all. Meanwhile, the Best Evidence Management Solution award celebrates Branching Minds’ robust data management, accuracy, and reporting capabilities that allow educators to make timely, evidence-informed decisions that improve outcomes for every student.“These awards reflect the heart of what we do, and we are incredibly excited and humbled to receive them” said Maya Gat, Co-Founder and CEO of Branching Minds. “Our platform was built from the ground-up to make collaboration and evidence-based decision-making seamless for educators. Winning these categories affirms that we’re not only helping schools better manage student data but also empowering teachers to work together to support every learner holistically and effectively.”These wins mark the latest in a growing list of 2025 honors for Branching Minds, following its recertification as a B Corporation, recognition as a Great Place to Work, and receipt of the Top EdTech Product of the Year Award in Student Support Technology—further underscoring the company’s ongoing leadership and purpose-driven impact in K–12 education.About Branching MindsBranching Minds partners with schools to help educators streamline differentiated instruction and personalize learning through a system-level MTSS solution that simplifies best practices. Since 2013, Branching Minds has collaborated with nearly 300,000 teachers and 545 districts across 38 states, improving outcomes for more than 2 million students. Learn more about Branching Minds and its purpose-driven platform at www.branchingminds.com About the CODiE AwardsThe CODiE Awards are the only peer-reviewed program recognizing the best products, services, and people in business and education technology. Since 1986, the CODiEs have celebrated innovation and excellence across industries. Learn more at www.codieawards.com

