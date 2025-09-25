Branching Minds Named Finalist for Multiple 2025 CODiE Awards
Recognition highlights Branching Minds’ impact on personalized learning, teacher collaboration, evidence management, and customer experience.
This marks the third consecutive year Branching Minds has been honored by the CODiEs, underscoring its leadership in developing innovative tools that empower educators and improve outcomes for all students.
“Being named a finalist in four categories is a true reflection of our team’s dedication and our partners’ trust,” said Maya Gat, CEO and Co-Founder of Branching Minds. “We are incredibly humbled and proud to be leading the way in personalized learning, teacher collaboration, customer experience, and evidence-based decision-making for MTSS.”
These finalist honors add to Branching Minds’ growing list of accolades in 2025, including a recent recertification as a B Corporation, recognition as a Great Place to Work®, and winner of the Top EdTech Product of the Year Award in Student Support Technology.
About Branching Minds
Branching Minds partners with schools to help educators streamline differentiated instruction and personalize learning through a system-level MTSS solution that simplifies best practices. Since 2013, Branching Minds has collaborated with nearly 300,000 teachers and 545 districts across 38 states, improving outcomes for more than 2 million students. Learn more about Branching Minds’ purpose-driven platform at www.branchingminds.com
About the CODiE Awards
The CODiE Awards are the only peer-recognized program in the business and education technology industries. Each award win serves as incredible market validation for a product’s innovation, vision, and overall industry impact. Learn more at www.codieawards.com
