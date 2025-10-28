Seamless, Sustainable, and Seriously Tough: Solidteknics Cookware Now Available in the U.S.

Solidtecknics is bringing its line to the U.S.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After transforming kitchens across Australia and earning global praise from chefs, home cooks, and sustainability advocates alike, Solidteknics is bringing its cookware to the United States for the first time.Solidteknics cookware isn’t just built to last—it’s built to outperform. Each piece is crafted from a single sheet of wrought iron or non-nickel ferritic stainless steel, resulting in a seamless, rivet-free design that eliminates weak points and allows for easy clean-up. The patented vented handles are engineered to cool themselves down during use as well. Designed for versatility, Solidteknics pans work on every heat source—from gas and induction stovetops to ovens, grills, and even open campfires.With no synthetic coatings to scratch, the cookware is 100% metal utensil safe, and the natural seasoning is easy to maintain: Just wash, dry over heat to remove moisture, and wipe with a touch of grapeseed or olive oil. This low-maintenance approach results in a non-stick surface that only gets better with time.Solidteknics’ U.S. lineup features a curated selection of high-performance, seamless cookware engineered for serious cooks. Their AUS‑ION wrought iron pans range from an 8-inch lightweight skillet up to the hefty 14-inch Bigga Pan, including versatile oven‑to‑table and crêpe models. For stainless steel lovers, the US‑ION line offers both a 14-inch “Flaming” skillet and a 10‑quart deep pot.The brand's wrought iron cookware is lighter then traditional cast iron—about half the weight, in fact—making it much easier to lift, hold, and maneuver while cooking. This reduced weight enhances accessibility for both younger and older cooks, without sacrificing performance. Despite being lighter, the cookware still delivers excellent heat retention and searing capabilities, so you get all the benefits of cast iron with added comfort and control.Solidteknics was founded on a clear vision: To build a healthier, more sustainable future in the kitchen. That means replacing disposable, synthetic cookware with heirloom-quality tools designed to last lifetimes—while dramatically reducing energy use during cooking and cutting down on landfill waste. From the home cook to the Michelin-starred chef, Solidteknics empowers users to cook with confidence, conscience, and serious performance.##About SolidteknicsFounded by mechanical engineer and food-lover Mark J. Henry, Solidteknics is the only production cookware manufacturer in Australia—known for designing world-first innovations that set new standards for performance, health, and longevity. The company is committed to local manufacturing, zero toxins, and true sustainability—building cooking tools for life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.