FROM BARREL TO BAR: PINHOOK’S FALL RELEASES SHOWCASE 10 YEARS OF PATIENCE AND A RYE REVOLUTION

A Landmark 10-Year Vertical Bourbon and a Live-Blended Rye in Collaboration with Neal Bodenheimer Lead Pinhook’s 2025 Fall Collection

Discovery has always been at the heart of Pinhook—it’s what drives our creativity, our curiosity, and the way we approach whiskey” — Sean Josephs, co-founder and master blender

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This fall, Pinhook raises the bar once again with the release of two exceptional whiskeys that represent the brand’s creative ambition, commitment to craftsmanship, and deep-rooted connection to both community and time.Leading the lineup is the Vertical Series 10-Year Bourbon—the latest chapter in Pinhook’s groundbreaking Vertical Series project. Nearly a decade in the making, this release is blended from just 75 barrels, bottled unfiltered at cask strength (115.9 proof; 58% ABV), and marks a major milestone in the only ongoing American whiskey series to follow a single group of barrels over 16 years. With complex notes of burnt orange, brandied cherry, and candied pecan, the 10-Year Bourbon is an expressive, full-bodied whiskey that captures the spirit of patience, discovery, and evolution.“Discovery has always been at the heart of Pinhook—it’s what drives our creativity, our curiosity, and the way we approach whiskey,” says Sean Josephs, Pinhook’s Co-Founder and Master Blender. “As the pioneers of American Whiskey’s first vintage approach to blending, we’ve always pushed ourselves to rethink what’s possible, and the Vertical Series is a perfect expression of that spirit.”Joining the Vertical Series Bourbon 10-Year is the fourth installment of Pinhook’s acclaimed Collaboration Series—and the first ever rye whiskey in the collection—crafted with Neal Bodenheimer, celebrated New Orleans restaurateur and owner of the James Beard Award-winning Cure. The whiskey was blended live at Tales of the Cocktail 2025, where more than 30 bar professionals joined Josephs and Bodenheimer in one of the most interactive blending sessions in American whiskey to date.The result is a vibrant and layered rye with notes of sweetgrass, butterscotch, tobacco, and nutmeg on the nose, and a palate of brûléed sugar, baked pear, spearmint, and clove. Limited in quantity and bold in character, this rye is both a standout pour and a collector’s item.“This collaboration was a natural fit,” says Josephs. “The idea behind this series is to explore what happens when creative minds from other sensory-rich disciplines approach whiskey blending with curiosity and intention. Doing this live at Tales, and getting the input from the audience, made it even more special, and I’m incredibly proud of what we created.”In the spirit of giving back to the bartending community, Pinhook and Bodenheimer will donate $10,000 from sales of this collaboration to the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, supporting its mission of education, community, and innovation in the drinks industry.Together, these two fall releases reflect Pinhook’s core ethos: To create the best whiskey—not the same whiskey—year after year. Whether through the long arc of the Vertical Series or the spontaneity of a live collaboration, Pinhook continues to redefine what American whiskey can be.For more information on these releases, or any other Pinhook products, check out PinhookBourbon.com.##About Pinhook Bourbon Pinhook crafts distinctive bourbons and ryes each year by applying a vintage approach to whiskey. Through careful barrel selection, small-batch blending, and bottling at the proof determined to perfectly showcase the resulting whiskey’s character, we bring out the best in every set of barrels, rather than forcing them into a fixed flavor profile. Through the Pinhook process, we relentlessly pursue the complexity and balance that make each new vintage as intriguing as the promising young thoroughbred on its label.

