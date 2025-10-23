Berg Racing Expands Operations to Join USF Juniors in 2026

Berg Racing announces its expansion into the USF Juniors championship for the 2026 season.

CLEVELAND, GA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berg Racing is proud to announce its expansion into the very competitive USF Juniors Presented by Continental Tire championship for the 2026 season. This strategic move marks an exciting new chapter for the team, strengthening its commitment to driver development and competitive excellence.USF Juniors represents the first step in the USF Pro Championships driver development system, a scholarship-funded pathway that ultimately leads to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the Indianapolis 500. The series provides young drivers with valuable experience and structured competition, preparing them for advancement to the next level—USF2000—within a professional and well-organized championship environment.Running in support of major series including INDYCAR and NASCAR, USF Juniors competes on some of North America’s most prestigious racetracks, including the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Road America among others.“It is a natural progression for Berg Racing to align with USF Pro Championships and its multiple level ladder system. It will offer opportunities for our drivers to embark on a career of open wheel racing in North America, culminating with a direct path to Indycar. We are excited to be a part of this program and confident that we can field competitive results inour first season” said Allen Berg, Team Principal of Berg Racing.“I am delighted to announce our entry into the USF Pro Championships Fall Combine open test, in USF Juniors. It is a big step up for Berg Racing as a team, and we are excited to be making our full-time entry in 2026. Having already competed in similar Formula Car Championships in the past two seasons, we are more than confident that we can provide a strong, competitive car for the 2026 season. This step marks another milestone, into the already fast-growing team, that is Berg Racing. I believe that the USF Pro Championships is the most advanced, competitively equal junior formula car ladder system in North America. I am excited for the future!” added Alex Berg, Sporting Director of Berg Racing.As part of its preparation for the 2026 season, Berg Racing will take part in the official USF Juniors test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on October 24–26, with Sporting Director Alex Berg conducting test driving duties. This test marks the team’s first on-track activity within the USF Juniors framework and an important step in its evolution into a multi-series operation.With years of experience and a proven record of technical and operational excellence, Berg Racing is eager to continue its growth within the professional motorsport ladder and provide opportunities for emerging talents to thrive.For further information on Berg Racing, please visitcall 888-722-3220or email inquiries@allenbergracingschools.comAbout Berg RacingBerg Racing is a further expansion of the highly successful Allen Berg Racing Schools, founded in 2007 by retired professional race car driver Allen Berg. Berg’s roster of accomplishments includes Formula One, Formula Two, Formula Three, Formula Atlantic, Sport Prototypes and Touring Cars. Multiple graduates of the school have gone on to drive race cars for a career. With decades of experience, Allen Berg Racing Schools and Berg Racing have developed championship-winning drivers across multiple racing series.

