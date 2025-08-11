Submit Release
Tulsa Dog Daycare Joins National Clear the Shelters Campaign to Host Big Pet Adoption Event

Your Dog’s Best Days to Turn Facility into Adoption Center August 23rd, Offers Training Discounts and Vendor Goodie Bags for New Pet Families

We’re thrilled to be a Clear the Shelters partner and use our facility to make a difference in pet homelessness in Tulsa”
— David Foster, Owner/Trainer at Your Dog’s Best Days
TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Dog’s Best Days, Tulsa’s top dog daycare and boarding facility, is participating in the national Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign with a community event on Saturday, August 23, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

The local business will transform its space into an adoption center, bringing professional pet care expertise together with the mission of finding homes for animals in need.

Event Details

Adoption Incentives:
- 15% off professional obedience training for all adopted dogs
- Goodie bags from local vendors for adopting families
- Facility tours of Your Dog’s Best Days’ veterinarian-recommended care model

Community Impact:
The event supports Clear the Shelters’ mission to reduce pet overpopulation and promote responsible pet ownership. A portion of the event proceeds will go to local shelter partners.

Channel 2 News will be covering the adoption event to bring more visibility to the shelter animals and the community effort to support them.

Professional Support:
Your Dog’s Best Days’ fully certified staff (Pet First Aid and CPR certified) will be on hand to answer questions about dog care and how to integrate newly adopted pets into their homes.

Event Info

What: Clear the Shelters Day + End of Summer Dog Bash
When: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Where: Your Dog’s Best Days, 6839 E 40th St., Tulsa, OK 74145,
RSVP: 918-727-7929
Media Coverage: Featured on Channel 2 News

About Clear the Shelters

Clear the Shelters is a national pet adoption campaign that has facilitated over 700,000 pet adoptions since its start. The annual campaign, held in August, brings together shelters, rescues, and community partners to promote pet adoption and animal welfare.

About Your Dog’s Best Days

Your Dog’s Best Days is Tulsa’s premier dog daycare and boarding facility. We operate with industry-leading staff-to-dog ratios and a veterinarian-recommended rotation-based play model. We offer daycare, boarding, grooming, spa services, and professional training. We’re known for our personalized care approach and secure environment. We serve busy professionals and families who prioritize their dogs’ well-being and socialization.

We have:
- Over 10 years of professional dog training experience
- Separate play areas based on size, temperament, and play style
- Bonded, insured, and experienced staff
- Training services are integrated into our daycare programs

David Foster
Your Dog's Best Days
+1 918-727-7929
info@yourdogsbestdays.com
