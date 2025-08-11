Tulsa Dog Daycare Joins National Clear the Shelters Campaign to Host Big Pet Adoption Event
Your Dog’s Best Days to Turn Facility into Adoption Center August 23rd, Offers Training Discounts and Vendor Goodie Bags for New Pet Families
The local business will transform its space into an adoption center, bringing professional pet care expertise together with the mission of finding homes for animals in need.
Event Details
Adoption Incentives:
- 15% off professional obedience training for all adopted dogs
- Goodie bags from local vendors for adopting families
- Facility tours of Your Dog’s Best Days’ veterinarian-recommended care model
Community Impact:
The event supports Clear the Shelters’ mission to reduce pet overpopulation and promote responsible pet ownership. A portion of the event proceeds will go to local shelter partners.
Channel 2 News will be covering the adoption event to bring more visibility to the shelter animals and the community effort to support them.
Professional Support:
Your Dog’s Best Days’ fully certified staff (Pet First Aid and CPR certified) will be on hand to answer questions about dog care and how to integrate newly adopted pets into their homes.
Event Info
What: Clear the Shelters Day + End of Summer Dog Bash
When: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Where: Your Dog’s Best Days, 6839 E 40th St., Tulsa, OK 74145,
RSVP: 918-727-7929
Media Coverage: Featured on Channel 2 News
About Clear the Shelters
Clear the Shelters is a national pet adoption campaign that has facilitated over 700,000 pet adoptions since its start. The annual campaign, held in August, brings together shelters, rescues, and community partners to promote pet adoption and animal welfare.
About Your Dog’s Best Days
Your Dog’s Best Days is Tulsa’s premier dog daycare and boarding facility. We operate with industry-leading staff-to-dog ratios and a veterinarian-recommended rotation-based play model. We offer daycare, boarding, grooming, spa services, and professional training. We’re known for our personalized care approach and secure environment. We serve busy professionals and families who prioritize their dogs’ well-being and socialization.
We have:
- Over 10 years of professional dog training experience
- Separate play areas based on size, temperament, and play style
- Bonded, insured, and experienced staff
- Training services are integrated into our daycare programs
David Foster
Your Dog's Best Days
+1 918-727-7929
info@yourdogsbestdays.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.