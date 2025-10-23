Rutland barracks-False report to law enforcement
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4007311
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico
STATION: Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 09/17/2025 at approximately 0630 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility, 167 State Street, Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: False reports to law enforcement authorities
ACCUSED: Jason Brown
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 9, 2025, the Vermont State Police received a complaint from an incarcerated individual at Marble Valley Correctional Facility, Jason Brown, who reported that he had been inappropriately touched by a Correctional Officer. During the investigation it was learned that there was a camera in the area of the incident, video was obtained, and it was found that the Brown’s report was not accurate. Throughout the investigation Brown provided two sworn statements detailing an incident that was not supported by video obtained from within Marble Valley Correctional Facility. On October 23, 2025, Brown was issued a criminal citation to appear at 10 am on November 24, 2025, in the Vermont Superior Court – Rutland Criminal Division to answer the charge of, False reports to law enforcement authorities .
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 24, 2025, at 1000 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court (Rutland) Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
