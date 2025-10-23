Rutland barracks-False report to law enforcement

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4007311

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico

STATION: Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 09/17/2025 at approximately 0630 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility, 167 State Street, Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: False reports to law enforcement authorities

ACCUSED: Jason Brown

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 9, 2025, the Vermont State Police received a complaint from an incarcerated individual at Marble Valley Correctional Facility, Jason Brown, who reported that he had been inappropriately touched by a Correctional Officer. During the investigation it was learned that there was a camera in the area of the incident, video was obtained, and it was found that the Brown’s report was not accurate. Throughout the investigation Brown provided two sworn statements detailing an incident that was not supported by video obtained from within Marble Valley Correctional Facility. On October 23, 2025, Brown was issued a criminal citation to appear at 10 am on November 24, 2025, in the Vermont Superior Court – Rutland Criminal Division to answer the charge of, False reports to law enforcement authorities .

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 24, 2025, at 1000 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court (Rutland) Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.