Berlin Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Unlawful Restraint

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3007172

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/11/2025 at 10:02 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Loomis Hill Road, Waterbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Unlawful Restraint

ACCUSED: Tristan J. Dunster

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, Vermont

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/11/2025, at approximately 10:02 AM, the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance on Loomis Hill Road in the Town of Waterbury, Washington County, Vermont. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks arrived on scene, and an investigation revealed that 40-year-old Tristan J. Dunster assaulted a household member and caused them to fear for their safety. Dunster had left the scene prior to Troopers’ arrival, and he was unable to be located. After multiple attempts to locate him, Troopers ultimately found and arrested Dunster for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and 2nd Degree Unlawful Restraint on 10/22/2025 without incident. Dunster was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was subsequently lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Complex on $5,000 cash bail and given Court-ordered conditions of release. He was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division on 10/23/2025, at 12:30 PM, to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/23/2025 12:30 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Complex

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.