Berlin Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Unlawful Restraint
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3007172
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/11/2025 at 10:02 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Loomis Hill Road, Waterbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Unlawful Restraint
ACCUSED: Tristan J. Dunster
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, Vermont
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/11/2025, at approximately 10:02 AM, the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance on Loomis Hill Road in the Town of Waterbury, Washington County, Vermont. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks arrived on scene, and an investigation revealed that 40-year-old Tristan J. Dunster assaulted a household member and caused them to fear for their safety. Dunster had left the scene prior to Troopers’ arrival, and he was unable to be located. After multiple attempts to locate him, Troopers ultimately found and arrested Dunster for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and 2nd Degree Unlawful Restraint on 10/22/2025 without incident. Dunster was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was subsequently lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Complex on $5,000 cash bail and given Court-ordered conditions of release. He was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division on 10/23/2025, at 12:30 PM, to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/23/2025 12:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Complex
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
