St Albans Barracks / Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2007815

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Emerson                            

STATION: St Albans Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993


DATE/TIME: 10/21/25 2338 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 3119 West Shore RD, Isle La Motte, VT

VIOLATION: Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications


ACCUSED: Douglas Siple                                              

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT


VICTIM: Michael Edwards

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Isle La Motte, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/21/25 at approximately 2338 hours the Vermont State Police were advised of a threatening case located in Isle La Motte, VT. Through investigation it was found that Douglas Siple (47) had use electronic means to intimidate and threaten Michael Edwards (64). Siple was issued a citation to appear in Grand Isle County Court on December 11th at 0900.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/11/25 0900          

COURT: Grand Isle County

LODGED - LOCATION:  NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Trooper Benjamin Emerson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 917-1819

 

