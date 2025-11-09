St Albans Barracks / Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2007815
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Emerson
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/21/25 2338 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 3119 West Shore RD, Isle La Motte, VT
VIOLATION: Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications
ACCUSED: Douglas Siple
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT
VICTIM: Michael Edwards
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Isle La Motte, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/21/25 at approximately 2338 hours the Vermont State Police were advised of a threatening case located in Isle La Motte, VT. Through investigation it was found that Douglas Siple (47) had use electronic means to intimidate and threaten Michael Edwards (64). Siple was issued a citation to appear in Grand Isle County Court on December 11th at 0900.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/11/25 0900
COURT: Grand Isle County
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NA
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Emerson
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 917-1819
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.