Hushan Autoparts Inc. Opens Vietnam Exhibition Center and AI Production Line to Strengthen U.S. Supply Chain

Hushan Autoparts New Product Hushan Autoparts Inc. Vietnam Opening Reception Event Hushan Autoparts CEO Y.C. CHEN Highlights Strategic Supply-Chain Vision

The new Bac Giang Center integrates AI manufacturing and optical testing to enhance global supply-chain resilience and U.S. aftermarket support.

Hushan Autoparts Inc. (7736.TW:7736.TW)

The Vietnam Center marks a milestone in Hushan’s AI manufacturing strategy, linking Vietnam and the U.S. into a unified smart production network.” — Sampin Yu, Consultant, Hushan Autoparts Inc.

THị Xã VIệT YêN, BAC GIANG, VIETNAM, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hushan Expands Global Manufacturing with Vietnam LaunchTo reinforce the supply chain for new products in the U.S. automotive aftermarket and diversify its regional manufacturing footprint, Hushan Autoparts Inc. officially inaugurated its Vietnam Bac Giang Exhibition Center and High-Quality Assembly & Testing Line in May 2025.Located in the Van Trung Industrial Park in Bac Giang Province, the new site was co-developed with COMART, a Taiwan–Vietnam automotive parts partner. The facility integrates product display, warehousing, testing, and local distribution management, serving as Hushan’s ASEAN regional hub.The center features a dedicated exhibition area, customer inspection route, and in-house QA laboratory—enabling synchronized order fulfillment and delivery management between the U.S. and Vietnam. This milestone marks a new chapter for Hushan’s regional manufacturing strategy, leveraging its C2M (Customer-to-Manufacture) model to localize international logistics and ensure supply-chain resilience for the American market.AI and Active Alignment Boost Optical PrecisionAt the same time, Hushan is rolling out AI-enabled intelligent manufacturing and its proprietary AA (Active Alignment) optical assembly line worldwide. The AA system performs micro-level alignment between lenses and image sensors within an hour, ensuring precise optical focus, image clarity, and consistent quality.All production units comply with CAPA (Certified Automotive Parts Association) standards for optical performance, safety, and reliability—meeting the stringent requirements of the U.S. aftermarket.Looking ahead, Hushan plans to establish a collaborative AA Line at its Lansdale, Pennsylvania R&D Center in 2026, linking Vietnam and the U.S. production networks into a high-efficiency, low-carbon global manufacturing platform for automotive camera modules and optical assemblies.Global Network from Taiwan to the United StatesWith global operations spanning Taiwan (Ruifang headquarters), the United States (California and Pennsylvania R&D centers), and now Vietnam (Bac Giang Exhibition Center), Hushan has built a vertically integrated network that bridges Asia and North America.Its product portfolio covers automotive door handles, rearview cameras, radar sensors, and fastener kits, with over 200 CAPA-certified optical and sensor SKUs.Guided by its core values—Integrity, Quality, and Innovation—the company continues to invest in AI-driven manufacturing transformation and traceable smart supply-chain systems, deepening partnerships with global aftermarket distributors and insurers to expand service coverage across the U.S. and Southeast Asia.CEO Highlights Strategic Supply-Chain Vision“The establishment of our Vietnam Exhibition Center is not only an expansion of production capacity but also a strategic milestone for strengthening global supply-chain resilience,” said Daniel Chen, Chairman and CEO of Hushan Autoparts Inc.“Through AI manufacturing and AA precision assembly, we are connecting Vietnam and the U.S. markets into a synchronized, intelligent production ecosystem. With Taiwan as our technology anchor, Hushan will continue delivering world-class automotive optical and mechanical solutions to our global partners.”

Hushan Autoparts Inc. : What We Do

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.