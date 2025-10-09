Hushan Autoparts Launches CAPA-Certified Rearview Cameras with AI Active Alignment Technology

Hushan CAPA Cameras Hushan use AI Active Alignment Line for the product of rearview camera We will be exhinition at AAPEX 2025.11.04~11.06, Las Vegas, The Venetian Expo

Taiwan’s leading automotive parts manufacturer brings AI-driven optical precision to the U.S. aftermarket and showcases innovations at AAPEX 2025, Las Vegas.

Hushan Autoparts Inc. (7736:7736.TW)

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, TAIWAN, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hushan Autoparts Inc. (7736.TW), a global leader in automotive aftermarket components, proudly announces its achievement as the first and only manufacturer to offer CAPA -certified rearview cameras for the U.S. aftermarket. The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) sets the highest standards in replacement-part quality, reliability, and safety—widely recognized across the American insurance and collision-repair industries.Hushan Leads with AI-Powered “Active Alignment” Optical Manufacturing LineThis advanced AI-based system—typically used in semiconductor cleanrooms—automatically aligns the lens and image sensor with sub-micron precision, minimizing optical-axis deviation and ensuring consistent image quality.Hushan Autoparts Inc. will exhibit at AAPEX 2025 , held from November 4–6, 2025, at The Venetian Expo, Las Vegas, NV.Booth: C53015Hushan Autoparts Inc. will exhibit at AAPEX 2025, held November 4–6, 2025, at the Venetian Expo | Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, NV. Visitors are invited to Booth C53015 to explore Hushan’s latest AI-driven optical products, CAPA-certified camera modules, parking sensors, and comprehensive aftermarket solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.As one of the world’s largest aftermarket door-handle and optical-component manufacturers—with more than 30,000 SKUs and 1,000 new parts developed annually—Hushan continues to redefine quality and innovation for the global automotive industry.For more information, please visit www.huhandle.com About Hushan Autoparts Inc.Hushan Autoparts is a global manufacturer specializing in aftermarket door handles, optical modules, sensors, and fasteners, serving over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.huhandle.com Website: www.huhandle.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.