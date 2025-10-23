Quadbridge Hosts First-Ever All In Company Event, Uniting Teams from Across North America at a Defining Moment

Bringing together with entire Quadbridge team for the first time. Embracing AI as an amplifier on our mission of Building Tomorrow's Solutions Together.

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadbridge, a leading North American IT solutions provider, brought together every team member from all departments and offices for the first time at its inaugural All In Company event, held in Montreal. The two-day gathering marked a pivotal moment in the company’s evolution, celebrating its growth through both organic expansion and acquisition, across Canada and the U.S. while defining a unified vision for the future.

Themed “Acceleration Point,” the event symbolized the convergence of all the progress and innovation built over the years – propelling Quadbridge into its next chapter of growth, expansion and impact.

“This was more than a company event – it was a defining moment,” said Melanie Magier, Senior Manager of Marketing at Quadbridge. “Acceleration Point represents the momentum we’ve created together and the power of aligning our people, strategy, and technology to drive what’s next.”

Throughout the event, Quadbridge’s leadership team unveiled the company’s strategic direction for the years ahead, centered on three core pillars:

1. People as the foundation – investing in employee development and unity.

2. Elevating customer value through solutions – deepening strategic relevance and expertise.

3. AI as an amplifier – integrating artificial intelligence to enhance performance and innovation across every role.

A key highlight was the launch of Quadbridge’s internal AI Council, an employee-led initiative tasked with guiding the company’s responsible adoption of AI and fostering innovation across departments and continuing to build out the AI focused practice and partners.

Half a day was dedicated to organization-wide education on Quadbridge’s core solution offerings, including AI, ensuring every team member – across sales, operations, services, and support – shares a unified understanding of how the company delivers value to clients.

The event also featured inspiring stories from within the organization, showcasing how employees are already bringing the new strategy to life. Eight team members shared their unique journeys through Quadbridge’s professional development programs, from Lean Six Sigma and technical certifications to next generation leadership development and management training.

“Seeing so many of our team members take the stage to share how they’re driving our strategy forward was inspiring,” said Steve Leslie, CEO of Quadbridge. “This event reinforced that our greatest strength is our people – and when we align around a shared vision and invest in our people, everything else accelerates.”

Quadbridge’s key partners – including Lenovo, Microsoft, HP, Cisco, Logitech, and others – joined the event, aligning on shared goals to continue the company’s mission of Building Tomorrow’s Solutions Together.

The two days culminated in an All In Awards Gala, celebrating exceptional performance and unveiling Quadbridge’s new Core Values, co-developed by employees across the company. The evening also marked the announcement of the inaugural PJ Emam Award, honoring a team member whose leadership, collaboration, and impact embody the company’s spirit and legacy.

“The All In Company was an incredible reflection of who we are becoming,” said Justin Zaccaro, Director of People & Culture. “You could feel the pride and energy of every individual in the room. This was about connection – between our offices, our teams, and our shared purpose. It reminded us that while technology fuels what we do, it’s our people and culture that define who we are.”

With the momentum of All In Company, Quadbridge continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner in helping organizations modernize, secure, and optimize their IT environments – powered by its people, driven by purpose, and amplified by AI.

