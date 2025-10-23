Saudi Arabia Showcases Leadership in Digital Health Sector at 2025 Edition of the Global Health Exhibition Saudi Arabia Showcases Leadership in Digital Health Sector at 2025 Edition of the Global Health Exhibition

Global Health Exhibition 2025 will spotlight Saudi Arabia’s rapid ascent as a global leader in digital health transformation.

RIYADH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- • With over 2,000 exhibiting plans, 500 speakers and 20 international pavilions, the event reflects Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in global healthcare• This year’s event will unite global health leaders to shape the future of health in line with Vision 2030 ambitionsRiyadh, Saudi Arabia – 23 October 2025 – Under the patronage of the Ministry of Health, Global Health Exhibition 2025 (GHE 2025), taking place in Riyadh from 27-30 October, will spotlight Saudi Arabia’s rapid ascent as a global leader in digital health transformation. Driven by Vision 2030’s focus on innovation and accessibility and supported by the US$1.5 billion investment in health information technology investments since 2020 , the Kingdom is building a smarter, more connected healthcare system.This growth will take centre stage at GHE, where over 500 global healthcare leaders and 2,000 international brands will convene to explore the technologies, partnerships shaping the future of digital health in Saudi Arabia and beyond.Digital Health at the Core of Vision 2030GHE 2025 will reflect Saudi Arabia’s strategic investment in next generation healthcare infrastructure. With the Kingdom’s digital health market expected to expand from US$ 2.01 billion from 2023 to more than US$ 6 billion in 2030 , the event’s sessions will explore how AI and data-driven innovation are transforming the sector.Mohanned Al-Rasheed, CEO of Lean said, “The Global Health Exhibition is a vital platform for Lean to connect with the international healthcare community and highlight our ongoing efforts to advance digital health innovation through our transformative projects and partnerships.”This year’s agenda aligns closely with global digital health trends. Expert, led sessions will dive into how AI in preventive care and early detection is reshaping clinical decision, making through robotics, predictive analytics, and digital twins. Others will highlight interoperable health systems, enabling real, time data exchange through HL7 and FHIR standards, and the AI-driven insurance models that are making healthcare financing more sustainable.Olayan bin Mohammed Alwetaid, CEO of STC, noted: “We’re pleased to return to the Global Health Exhibition, a platform that supports STC in driving national digital transformation in healthcare. This event allows us to connect with global innovators and showcase how our technologies are advancing a more connected and sustainable health ecosystem in line with Vision 2030.”Other sessions will tackle cybersecurity and blockchain, based data protection, climate, resilient healthcare infrastructure, and the integration of AI-driven mental health services, reflecting how Saudi Arabia’s innovation agenda addresses the full spectrum of healthcare challenges, from prevention to sustainability.Global Innovators Converge in RiyadhGHE 2025 will host a world, class lineup of international experts and organizations driving healthcare’s digital future. Key speakers at this year’s event will include:• Aashima Gupta, Global Director of Healthcare Solutions, Google – a global visionary driving AI-first transformation across the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem.• Dr. Abdul Rehman Shaikh, Global Leader for Population Health, Amazon Web Services – a leader in transforming AI and cloud technologies into groundbreaking healthcare solutions.• Rod Sprenger, CIO, St Andrew’s Hospital (Australia) – a leading authority on digital hospital design and implementation, skilled in bridging healthcare and technology to create advanced digital environments.Leading exhibitors such as Google Cloud, Oracle Health, Innovaccer, Persivia, Dexcom, and Wolters Kluwer will demonstrate the latest advancements in clinical intelligence, interoperability, and AI, based decision support systems, showcasing how data, design, and innovation can deliver better outcomes at scale.A Catalyst for Collaboration and GrowthBringing together healthcare leaders, innovators and policymakers from across the globe, the Global Health Exhibition serves as a vital forum for cross-border collaboration.Rachel Sturgess, Senior Vice President at Tahaluf, emphasized the event’s global significance: “The Global Health Exhibition provides as an international platform dedicated to advancing the future of healthcare. This year, we are focusing on digital health and bringing together global expertise to help realize the ambitions of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Through collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange, the exhibition continues to play a vital role in shaping a smarter, more connected healthcare ecosystem for the Kingdom and beyond.”From AI-powered diagnostics to wellness innovation and strategic investments, Global Health Exhibition offers a dynamic platform for forging partnerships and showcasing transformative solutions. As Saudi Arabia positions itself as a global health hub, GHE 2025 underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to driving meaningful growth across the sector.For more information on this year event, please visit: www.globalhealthsaudi.com/ ENDSAbout Global Health ExhibitionEstablished in 2018, Global Health Exhibition (GHE) is Saudi Arabia’s premier platform for showcasing next, generation healthcare innovation. GHE is organized by Tahaluf, a strategic alliance between Informa PLC, the Saudi Arabian Federation for Cyber Security and Programming (SAFCSP), and the Events Investment Fund (EIF). The event brings together global leaders, investors, and innovators to shape the future of healthcare. Set against the backdrop of Vision 2030, it positions Riyadh as a driving force in global health transformation.About TahalufTahaluf is a joint venture between the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, the Events Investment Fund, and Informa PLC, one of the world’s leading tradeshow organisers.Press & Media Inquiries:Jessica Homan, Tahalufjessica.homan@informa.com

