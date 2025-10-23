Deputy Minister Alvin Botes: Indonesia-South Africa Business Forum

Address by the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, to the Indonesia-South Africa Business Forum, Jakarta, Indonesia

Programme Director, Mr Yunus Hoosen, Invest South Africa,

South African Ambassador to Indonesia, Ambassador Lekgoro,

Ambassador Daniel Tumpal S. Simanjuntak, Director General of Economic Relations and Development Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia,

Mr Bobby Gafur Umar, Coordinating Vice Chairman for Investment, Down streaming Industry and Energy, KADIN Chamber of Commerce,

Business and Industry Leaders,

Distinguished Guests,

Selamat Pagi!

Allow me to begin by extending sincere gratitude to the Government and people of Indonesia for the warm hospitality extended to my delegation.

It is a privilege to address this Indonesia–South Africa Business Forum — a gathering that reflects the growing depth and maturity of relations between our two nations. While our formal diplomatic ties were established in 1994, our connection stretches back more than three centuries. Indonesian clerics, scholars, and noblemen, among them the revered Sheik Yusuf of Makassar, Tuan Gura, the Raja of Tambora and many others were exiled to the Cape of Good Hope in the 17th century for courageously resisting Dutch colonialism. And in the Cape they laid the spiritual and cultural foundations of South Africa’s Muslim community as well a culture of resistance to colonialism together with the indigenous populations.

Today the Indonesian influence can be found in our cape town Cape Malay music, clothing, cuisine, names of places such as Macassar and in many Indonesian words in our local languages of Afrikaans and Afrikaaps- which is the local Afrikaans creole language. Words such as Piesang (Banana), Tirama Kassie (Thank you), Labarang (Eid), Kaparangs (Sandals“and Jamang (toilet). Those early bonds of shared faith, scholarship, culture, language and resistance to colonial rule have become the foundation of a relationship rooted in shared values — resilience, solidarity, and a belief in human dignity, equality, justice and self-determination.

South Africa’s foreign policy is premised on four concentric circles, Pan-Africanism, Global South Solidarity, Cooperation with the industrialised economies of the North and Transformation of Global governance institutions.

Since 1994 our friendship has since evolved into a comprehensive partnership — one that spans politics, culture, trade, and development cooperation. Indonesia’s support for South Africa’s liberation struggle was a principled act of solidarity that which found its genesis in Bandung in 1955, and which 70 years later continues to inspire our engagement today. Even our cultural exchanges — such as the batik shirt introduced to President Nelson Mandela, later known worldwide as the “Madiba Shirt” — remain enduring symbols of the warmth between our peoples.

As we meet today, we do so at an important moment for both our countries and the wider Global South. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference, held here in Indonesia in 1955, which gave voice to newly independent nations seeking sovereignty, equality, self-determination and mutual respect. The Bandung spirit continues to guide our collective efforts to shape a more balanced and inclusive global political and economic order.

In South Africa, we also celebrate O.R. Tambo Month — honouring the life of a leader who believed that true freedom must extend beyond national borders. His advocacy for multilateralism, international law, and South–South cooperation and economic liberation find a natural echo in Indonesia’s own diplomatic tradition. These shared values underpin our collaboration in today’s world of shifting geopolitical and economic realities. The global landscape is marked by growing protectionism, trade realignments, and the restructuring of supply chains. Within this context, South Africa and Indonesia — as dynamic emerging economies — are well positioned to work together to drive sustainable growth, industrial development, and inclusive innovation.

Indonesia’s engagement with BRICS+ reflects a shared commitment to building a more representative and multipolar world economy. The BRICS partnership already represents nearly half the world’s population and more than a third of global GDP. Its expansion opens new avenues for collaboration in trade, finance, and technology.

Similarly, South Africa’s G20 Presidency in 2025 offers a platform to advance the priorities of the Global South — including reforming global financial institutions, promoting fair trade, and strengthening development finance. These frameworks align closely with both the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and Indonesia’s Vision 2045, emphasising sustainable development, industrialisation, and social inclusion.

Recent shifts in global trade policy — including the new tariff regimes have reinforced the need for diversification amongst countries of the south. South Africa has responded by looking to strengthen trade and investment partnerships across Asia, with Indonesia as one of the centres of this renewed engagement.

Our meeting today provides an opportunity to explore tangible areas of cooperation: how our businesses can partner in manufacturing, green technologies, logistics, and value-added critical mineral production.

According to the latest data from South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, our exports to Indonesia stand at approximately R10.5 billion, while imports amount to R16.9 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of R6.4 billion. This presents a clear opportunity for us to work toward a more balanced relationship through value- added exports and technology partnerships.

Currently South Africa’s key exports to Indonesia include chromium and manganese ore, while imports consist largely of palm oil and leather goods. Future collaboration could expand into metals beneficiation, agro-processing, automotive manufacturing, electro-technical industries, and defence technology. Our priority investment sectors include mining, manufacturing, services, infrastructure, and the green economy — with particular potential in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and green hydrogen as well as the oil and gas sector.

Indonesia’s leadership in the global nickel industry positions it as a natural partner for South Africa, whose reserves of manganese and platinum group metals are vital for battery and fuel-cell technologies.

By integrating our strengths, we can create a sustainable electric-mobility value chain — from upstream mineral extraction to downstream manufacturing and recycling. South Africa’s Just Energy Transition Investment Plan, valued at over R1.5 trillion, sets out a pathway for investment in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and hydrogen technologies.

We invite Indonesian firms to explore partnership opportunities in these sectors, including joint ventures, localisation initiatives, and knowledge exchange.

South Africa’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs) provide an enabling environment for export-oriented industries. Collaboration with Indonesia on SEZ management, governance, and digitalisation can help improve operational efficiency and attract global investors.

E-commerce and digital innovation also present emerging areas for cooperation — enabling small and medium enterprises in both countries to connect to regional and continental markets, particularly under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Our shared emphasis on industrialisation and beneficiation of critical minerals can drive new industries that supply global clean-energy and technology markets. Enhanced policy certainty and investment protection frameworks in South Africa are designed to make such ventures both secure and profitable.

The partnership between South Africa and Indonesia is anchored in history but driven by the future. From Sheik Yusuf’ and Tuan Guru’s exile in the Cape to President Mandela’s adoption of the Madiba Shirt, our connection has always combined cultural respect with shared purpose. As we commemorate Bandung@70 and O.R. Tambo Month, we are reminded that our nations have long believed in a world where cooperation triumphs over competition, and where prosperity is built through partnership, not dominance.

Today, we have the opportunity to deepen that partnership — to turn historical goodwill into practical outcomes that create jobs, build industries, and advance the development goals of both our nations.

I am confident that this Business Forum will generate ideas and partnerships that strengthen trade, enhance investment, and build a sustainable bridge between our economies.

Terima kasih !

