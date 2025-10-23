ANY.RUN Integrates with ThreatQ to Bring Expanded Threat Coverage to SOCs and MSSPs

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis solutions, today announced the launch of its game-changing connector for ThreatQ Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP). The new connector enables ThreatQ users to seamlessly integrate ANY.RUN's high-fidelity Threat Intelligence Feeds directly into their existing security operations, delivering real-time indicators of compromise (IOCs) from live sandbox investigations across more than 15,000 organizations worldwide.

𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐎𝐂 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

As threat volumes continue to surge, SOC teams face mounting pressure to process increasing amounts of security data while maintaining high detection accuracy.

The ANY.RUN ThreatQ connector directly addresses these challenges by providing pre-processed, reliable threat intelligence with near-zero false positives, enabling security teams to focus resources on genuine threats rather than alert fatigue.

· 𝗘𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: IOCs added to TI Feeds as soon as they emerge from live sandbox analyses, enabling proactive identification of new threats in your SOC.

· 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲: 99% unique indicators from global attacks (e.g., phishing, malware) provide visibility into threats traditional feeds miss.

· 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲: Each IOC comes enriched with a link to a sandbox report, showing the full attack being detonated on a live system, providing SOCs with actionable context for fast mitigation.

· 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱: Filtered for malicious alerts, cutting Tier 1 analysis time spent on false positives.

The connector utilizes industry-standard STIX/TAXII protocols and leverages ThreatQ's existing infrastructure to ensure seamless deployment within enterprise environments.

For detailed information and instructions on enabling the connector, visit ANY.RUN blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN supports over 15,000 organizations worldwide, including sectors like banking, healthcare, telecom, retail, and manufacturing, by helping security teams build stronger, faster, and more resilient cybersecurity operations.

Through its cloud-based Interactive Sandbox, analysts can safely investigate and understand malware behavior across Windows, Linux, and Android systems. Combined with TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Threat Intelligence Feeds, ANY.RUN equips teams with the solutions they need to accelerate investigations, reduce security risks, and collaborate more effectively.

Legal Disclaimer:

