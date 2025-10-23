MCAN Health Hosted In-Person Consultations for UK Patients in London

MCAN Health Patient Consultation in London MCAN Health Consultation London UK MCAN Health Logo

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCAN Health , Turkey’s internationally accredited medical travel provider, has completed a highly successful round of in-person consultation days in London, held from September 26th to 28th. Over the course of three days, UK-based individuals had the opportunity to meet directly with one of MCAN Health’s expert surgeons to discuss aesthetic goals, explore treatment options, and prepare for their journey toward safe, trusted, and transformative medical care in Istanbul.This exclusive event reflects MCAN Health’s continued commitment to bridging distances between patients and their care teams.Bringing Medical Expertise to the UKAs the demand for accredited, high-quality medical treatment abroad continues to grow, many patients seek reassurance and clarity before making a life-changing decision. By organising face-to-face consultations in London, MCAN Health created an accessible space for prospective patients to ask questions, receive clinical assessments, and better understand what to expect from their treatment abroad.From plastic surgery in Turkey and dental aesthetics to hair transplantation procedures, participants received tailored advice based on their individual needs and concerns. In doing so, the event helped transform curiosity into confidence.“We understand that taking the first step toward a surgical journey can feel overwhelming, especially when it involves travel,” said a representative from MCAN Health. “These consultation days are our way of meeting patients where they are and giving them a direct line to our medical team before they even book a flight.”Building Trust Through Transparency and DialogueThe success of the event was rooted in one core value: transparency. Attendees were encouraged to openly discuss their motivations, ask detailed questions, and share their hesitations whether medical, emotional, or logistical. The surgeon and MCAN Health team provided honest, evidence-based feedback and took time to explain every aspect of the treatment process, including:-Treatment suitability and limitations-Realistic outcomes and timelines-Recovery expectations-Safety protocols and facility accreditations-MCAN Health’s comprehensive aftercare supportStrong Turnout Reflects Rising Interest in Medical TravelThe consultation event attracted a diverse group of attendees, many of whom had researched medical travel options extensively but were waiting for a chance to connect directly with a surgeon. Others were previous MCAN Health patients returning for secondary consultations or additional treatments which demonstrated trust built through past positive experiences.Several patients have already moved forward with their bookings, choosing to undergo procedures in Istanbul under the care of MCAN Health’s multidisciplinary team.Beyond the individual consultations, the event also offered valuable insight into the expectations, questions, and concerns of UK-based patients considering treatment abroad. This direct engagement helped MCAN Health better understand the evolving priorities of international patients such as the desire for transparency, long-term aftercare, and assurance of safety across every stage of the journey. These learnings will continue to inform future outreach and service design as the company strengthens its connection with international communities.Expanding International ReachThe London consultation days mark an important step in MCAN Health’s mission to expand its international presence, particularly in the UK and Europe. With thousands of patients already choosing MCAN Health each year from across the continent, the company plans to continue hosting events like this in other major cities to offer prospective patients easier access to clinical insight without the barrier of international travel for early-stage decisions.About MCAN HealthBased in Istanbul, MCAN Health is an internationally accredited medical travel provider offering specialised care in plastic surgery, dental treatments, bariatric surgery and hair transplantation in Turkey . The company is known for its transparent approach, multilingual clinical teams, and personalised patient support before, during, and after procedures. With an 8.8 Net Promoter Score (NPS) and a rapidly growing global reputation, MCAN Health is trusted by thousands of patients across the UK and Europe each year.

