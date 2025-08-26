MCAN Health Strengthens Continuity of Care with MCANFollow™: One Year of Structured Post-Operative Support

MCAN Health Strengthens Continuity of Care with MCANFollow™ Gülsultan Doğan, CEO & Founder of MCAN Health

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCAN Health continues to redefine the global medical travel experience by offering an unmatched level of patient-focused care that goes beyond surgery and travel.As Turkey’s first internationally accredited medical travel company, MCAN Health has long demonstrated its commitment to transparency, clinical excellence, and long-term outcomes. With the introduction of dedicated services like MCANAssurance™ and MCANCare™, the organisation has created a comprehensive support system that prioritises safety, follow-through, and peace of mind.Extending this standard further, MCANFollow ™ provides structured, professional follow-up for a full year after patients return to their home country to ensure that recovery remains guided, supported, and clinically monitored well beyond their time in Turkey.What is MCANFollow™?MCANFollow™ is MCAN Health’s structured post-operative care programme designed to offer patients continued medical and emotional support for up to 12 months post-surgery. The service includes timely check-ins, personalised guidance, access to tailored aftercare materials, and a clear clinical escalation path when necessary.This long-term, nurse-led programme is managed by the same multilingual clinical team patients meet during their stay in Turkey. It ensures patients are never left navigating recovery alone, no matter how far they are from their treatment destination.Supporting Patients Through the Full Recovery CycleRecovery does not end when the surgery is complete or the return flight takes off. In fact, for many patients, the most crucial phase begins at home, where questions, concerns, or potential complications can arise without easy access to a medical provider.MCANFollow™ directly addresses this concern by creating a clear and responsive channel between patient and provider. It enhances safety, improves communication, and helps patients feel confident throughout their healing process.Key Benefits of MCANFollow™ for International PatientsEach element of MCANFollow™ is designed to address a specific stage of the patient’s post-return journey, offering timely support and clarity when it matters most.- 48-Hour Nurse Check-In: A dedicated nurse contacts the patient within 48 hours of their arrival home to review their initial condition and provide guidance for the early phase of healing.- 30 Days of Direct Access: Patients benefit from one-on-one communication with their nurse by phone or message during the first month, when most healing-related questions are likely to arise.- Access to Aftercare Instructions: Procedure-specific recovery guides, available digitally, support patients with clear, step-by-step instructions unique to their treatment.- Transition to Follow-Up Department: After the first month, ongoing communication is managed by MCAN Health’s Follow-Up Department, with nurses remaining available for clinical input when needed, through the 12-month period.- Continuous Quality Improvement via Feedback: Patients complete a detailed Net Promoter Score (NPS) survey evaluating their full care experience, from surgeon and hospital to logistics and nursing. This data is used to enhance both internal and partner-provided services.Defined Clinical Pathway for RevisionsIn rare cases where healing complications occur or results fall short of expectations, MCANFollow™ activates a transparent revision support process:- Initial assessment by the operating surgeon- If declined, three second opinions are provided at MCAN’s expense from contracted professionals- If a revision is validated, MCAN facilitates the procedure with a suitable contracted providerAt every stage, the focus remains on patient safety, fairness, and evidence-based decision-making.Gülsultan Doğan: “Care doesn’t end when the trip does, it continues until recovery is complete.”Gülsultan Doğan, Founder & CEO of MCAN Health, shares the philosophy behind this service: “Care doesn’t end when the trip does, it continues until recovery is complete. MCANFollow™ ensures that our patients feel supported not only during their time in Turkey but long after they return home. With direct access to our clinical team and a full year of structured follow-up, they can recover with confidence, clarity, and the reassurance that we are always here.”A Unified Framework for Ongoing Patient CareMCANFollow™ is a key pillar in MCAN Health’s full-spectrum support model, which includes:- MCANAssurance™ for structured post-surgery revision support- MCANCare™ for nurse-led, in-country post-operative recovery- MCANFollow™ for structured, long-term follow-up after returning homeTogether, these services reflect MCAN Health’s commitment to comprehensive, ethical, and patient-first care.About MCAN HealthHeadquartered in Istanbul, MCAN Health is an internationally accredited medical travel provider specialising in hair transplantation, dental care, weight-loss treatments and plastic surgery in Turkey . With multilingual staff, clinical transparency, and an 8.8 Net Promoter Score, the organisation is trusted by thousands of patients across the UK, Europe, and beyond.MCAN Health’s mission is to deliver exceptional medical outcomes through expert care, transparent communication, and comprehensive post-operative support.

