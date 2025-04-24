Stickley Celebrates 125 Years and Presents New Products at the International Home Furnishings Market

New! 125th Anniversary Fireside Bench New! Walnut Grove Design-Your-Own Seating Program New! Hudson Valley Desk

While Stickley reveals new products at Spring Market, it celebrates 125 years as an iconic American furniture company.

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2025, L. & J.G. Stickley turns another page in the history books, marking 125 years since the founding of the iconic furniture manufacturer. In honor of this milestone, Stickley is unveiling a special commemorative showpiece as part of its Spring Market offering: the 125th Anniversary Fireside Bench. This and other exciting product introductions—22 new items plus a flexible Design-Your-Own seating program—can be viewed throughout market at Stickley’s 200 North Hamilton Street showroom.MISSION INTRODUCTIONSThe extraordinary 125th Anniversary Fireside Bench is our nod to an original 1902 Stickley Bros. design, a type of high-backed settle that was often positioned in pairs near a fireplace. This limited-edition version is a dazzling, 42.5-inch-high storage bench that lends itself to entryways, mudrooms, living rooms, and more. We’ve also created two cabinets featuring our Mission Rose inlay and two beautiful new Arts and Crafts rugs in rich botanical style.PORTFOLIO120 INTRODUCTIONSAdditions to our Portfolio120 occasional furniture make the most of striking natural materials. In the round Holland group, modern bases of bent white oak support broad travertine tops (48 inches in diameter on the cocktail table!), while redesigned Durant occasional tables showcase the same recycled copper found on the recent Durant Sideboard. Both groups are available in any white oak finish.STICKLEY FINE UPHOLSTERYThe new Holland modular sectional offers exceptional versatility, with four plush components that can be arranged in a variety of configurations and a clean look that complements many décor styles. A petite Laurel manual recliner—just 30 inches wide—is big on style while perfectly scaled for petite customers. WALNUT GROVE EXPANSIONWe’re thrilled to unveil a new Design-Your-Own system for our best-selling collection! Walnut Grove lovers can now customize their own sofas, chairs, ottomans, and sectionals, choosing from 3 arm, 2 back, and 3 base styles as well as 9 sectional components. In addition, a new backless version of our most recent bench offers another versatile seating option for entryways, bedrooms, and dining rooms.HUDSON VALLEY ADDITIONSOur recently launched Hudson Valley Collection —the hit of last fall’s market!—now boasts two new pieces in response to overwhelming demand. A stunning 62.5-inch-wide desk provides a spacious work surface along with a drop-front keyboard drawer and open storage on the back side. And a thick-cushioned ottoman has been added to pair with the remarkable Wood-Frame Chair.FABRIC & LEATHER INTRODUCTIONSFor approximately 70 fabric introductions this season, the emphasis is on organic colors and textures that echo elements found in nature. Neutrals are distinctly warmer—stone, beige, mushroom, taupe, and calming browns—and combine beautifully with moss greens, earthy terra cotta, and accents of emerald and sapphire blue. Creating soft, tactile sensations that inspire comfort, we compile layered textures of varying depths, led by bouclés. Multi-dimensional jacquard cloths place embroidered organic motifs, including scrolling florals and vintage-leaning graphic botanicals, over soft linen textures. Two new leathers in 8 nature-inspired colorways include a soft, plump, full-grain article and a heavier wax aniline leather of rugged elegance.

