Articulated Arm Measuring Instrument Market Anticipated to Grow at 18.4% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Articulated Arm Measuring Instrument Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Articulated Arm Measuring Instrument Market In 2025?

The market size of the articulated arm measuring instrument has experienced quick expansion in the past few years. Expected to rise from $2.92 billion in 2024 to $3.47 billion in 2025, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is projected at 18.7%. This notable increase during the historic period is due to factors such as the heightened requirement for precise measurement, larger acceptance within the automotive sector, flourishing aerospace manufacturing needs, the enhancement of quality management procedures, and the surge in industrial automation.

In the coming years, the market for articulated arm measuring instruments is projected to witness swift expansion. It is predicted to soar to $6.82 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 18.4%. The upward spike during the forecast period could be credited to its increasing application in smart factories, the growing requirement for mobile measuring solutions, a broadened scope of uses in electronics, elevated investment in industrial metrology, and a surge in demand for 3D modeling and prototyping. Key trends forecasted in this period involve progress in portable articulated arms, research and development investment, groundbreaking initiatives in measurement software, AI and IoT system integration, and advancement in multi-sensor measuring solutions.

Download a free sample of the articulated arm measuring instrument market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28497&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Articulated Arm Measuring Instrument Market?

Advancements in manufacturing automation are anticipated to drive the overall expansion of the articulated arm measuring instrument industry. Manufacturing automation involves the usage of machines and control systems to manage production processes, eliminating the need for human intervention. As companies grapple with labor scarcity, there's a rising push towards automation to sustain productivity levels. Articulated arm measuring instruments play a crucial role in manufacturing automation as they facilitate precise on-site inspections of intricate components, reduce manual inaccuracies, hasten quality evaluations, and smoothly merge with automated manufacturing systems for steady output. For instance, data from the International Federation of Robotics, a non-profit organization situated in Germany, in April 2024 indicated a considerable surge in automation investment by US manufacturing firms. Industrial robot installations increased by 12%, reaching a total of 44,303 units in 2023. Consequently, the escalating demand for automation in manufacturing sectors is propelling the growth of the articulated arm measuring instrument market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Articulated Arm Measuring Instrument Industry?

Major players in the Articulated Arm Measuring Instrument Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology

• AMETEK Inc.

• Hexagon AB

• Renishaw plc

• RPS Metrology

• WENZEL Group

• National Physical Laboratory

• Innovalia Metrology S.L.

• LK Metrology Ltd.

• Automated Precision Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Articulated Arm Measuring Instrument Market In The Globe?

Leading entities in the articulated arm measuring device market are prioritizing the creation of novel solutions such as portable coordinate measuring machines. These tools enhance the precision of measurements, provide greater adaptability in inspection operations, and facilitate on-site quality control across various industrial landscapes. Portable coordinate measuring machines are movable metrology units that ensure precise measuring and inspection of components right at the production floor or other remote areas. As an example, the US-based firm FARO Technologies Inc., which specializes in 3D measurement and imagery solutions, rolled out the Quantum X FaroArm Series in October 2024. This latest addition to its portable coordinate measuring machines (CMMs) line, offers up to 15% greater accuracy than its older models. The series is available in five different arm lengths (ranging from 2 to 4 meters) and three accuracy levels, catering to different manufacturing and inspection requirements. Its design is versatile, flexible, and user-friendly, supporting both contact probing and non-contact laser scanning with a variety of Laser Line Probe choices. The Quantum X Series aids manufacturers in boosting quality control, lessening rework and waste, and speeding up production processes. Furthermore, its compatibility with FARO’s 8-Axis Max rotary worktable allows for a reduction of measurement time by up to 40% while retaining top-notch precision.

What Segments Are Covered In The Articulated Arm Measuring Instrument Market Report?

The articulated arm measuring instrument market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product: Portable Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs), Laser Scanners, 3D Laser Scanning Arms, Touch Probes, Camera Systems, Contact And Non-Contact Probes, Other Products

2) By Technology: Laser Scanning Technology, Articulated Arm Technology, Wireless Technology, Non-Destructive Testing (NDT), Robotic Integration, Rapid Scanning And Data Processing, Other Technologie

3) By Application: Quality Control And Inspection, Aerospace, Automotive, Manufacturing, Forensics, Art And Cultural Heritage Conservation, Educational And Research, Medical Device Manufacturing, Metalworking And Fabrication, Other Applications

4) By End User: Manufacturing Industries, Shipbuilding And Maritime Industries, Oil And Gas, Food And Beverage, Textiles, Mold Making And Injection Molding, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Portable Coordinate Measuring Machines: Bridge Type, Gantry Type, Horizontal Arm Type, Cantilever Type, Articulating Arm Type

2) By Laser Scanners: Handheld Laser Scanner, Desktop Laser Scanner, Industrial Laser Scanner

3) By 3D Laser Scanning Arms: Flexible Scanning Arm, Fixed Scanning Arm, Modular Scanning Arm

4) By Touch Probes: Mechanical Touch Probe, Electronic Touch Probe, Optical Touch Probe

5) By Camera Systems: Digital Camera System, Infrared Camera System, High-Speed Camera System

6) By Contact And Non-Contact Probes: Contact Probe, Non-Contact Probe, Hybrid Probe

7) By Other Products: Measurement Software, Calibration Equipment, Fixture Systems

View the full articulated arm measuring instrument market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/articulated-arm-measuring-instrument-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Articulated Arm Measuring Instrument Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for articulated arm measuring instruments. The Articulated Arm Measuring Instrument Global Market Report 2025 covers a comprehensive geographical analysis including all regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Articulated Arm Measuring Instrument Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Measuring And Control Instruments Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/measuring-and-control-instruments-global-market-report

Test And Measurement Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/test-and-measurement-equipment-global-market-report

Coordinate Measuring Machine Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coordinate-measuring-machine-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.