Defence on unabated illegal use of patented camouflage by civilians

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is gravely concerned by the unabated illegal use of the SANDF combat dress (camouflage) for the purposes of conducting criminal activities. The SANDF can confirm that the video clip which has gone viral on social platforms depicting persons believed to have been thieving and terrorising communities wearing SANDF camouflage uniform artifacts were not authorised to use the patented camouflage uniform nor were they representing the interest of the SANDF in any way, shape or form.

Members of the public are advised that the SA National Defence Force camouflage is a registered (patent) item for the use solely by authorised members of the SA National Defence Force and or those members identified by the Chief of the SA National Defence Force and appointed as honorary members of the various SA National Defence Force units and or bases.

The Defence Act 42 of 2002, Section 104 (5) and (6) stipulates that:

“...Any person who, without authority, possesses or wears prescribed uniforms distinctive marks or crests, or performs any prohibited act while wearing such uniform or with such uniform, distinctive marks or crests, is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction or a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years…”

The SA National Defence Force is urging all members of the public, including clothing manufacturers and producers to refrain from using, selling and or repurposing the SANDF Camouflage for their personal gain, and committing criminal activities.

The SANDF further reiterates that, wearing the SANDF uniform when you are not an SANDF member is a punishable offence and anyone who is found using the SANDF Camouflage uniform will be prosecuted.

Enquiries:

Rear Admiral (Junior Grade) Prince Tshabalala

Director: Defence Corporate Communication

E-mail: Prince.Tshabalala@dod.mil.za

Cell: 078 097 4005

