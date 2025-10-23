Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment gives clarification on official name of Kruger National Park

The Department confirms that no name change has been authorised for the Kruger National Park.

The official name remains Kruger National Park, as enshrined in law.

Those spreading misinformation are urged to refrain from doing so immediately.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment clarifies that there has been no amendment to the name of the Kruger National Park under Section 20 of the National Environmental Management: Protected Areas Act 57 of 2003. No notice has been published in the Government Gazette to alter the name, and no such change has been approved by the Minister. The park remains legally and officially the Kruger National Park.

“There is nothing in progress to change the name of the Kruger National Park and I certainly have no intention of approving any request,” said Minister Dr Dion George.

In terms of the Act, only the Minister has the legal authority to assign or amend the name of a national park. Schedule 2 of the Act lists all national parks and their official names, and Kruger National Park appears under Item 11. Any proposed name change must follow a formal legislative process, including public consultation and publication of a notice in the Government Gazette. No such process has been initiated.

The Department calls on all individuals and entities to refrain from promoting or repeating unverified claims about name changes. Spreading misinformation undermines public confidence and distracts from the real work of conservation.

Members of the public are encouraged to rely solely on official government communications for accurate information.

