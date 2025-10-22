Prime Minister Golob at the ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Deafblind Association of Slovenia DLAN

SLOVENIA, October 22 - Held on the occasion of the European Day of Deafblind People, the event highlighted key historical milestones, shared personal stories of people with deafblindness and featured artistic performances alongside visions for the future. The ceremony also served as a tribute to all those who have contributed to the important story of the deafblind community over the past two decades.

It is worth noting that this week, the National Assembly is discussing a proposal for the Act on the Use of the Language of Deafblind People, which aims to comprehensively regulate the status, language rights, and overall position of people with deafblindness.

The proposed Act marks a significant milestone in promoting equal opportunities, as it recognises for the first time at a systemic level, the language of deafblind people and regulates the conditions for its use in daily life. This represents an important step forward in enhancing the visibility and inclusion of one of the most vulnerable groups in our society.

Only through such an approach can the Act become an actual tool for ensuring a dignified and equal life of persons with deafblindness, and for promoting the implementation of constitutional rights, linguistic justice and social inclusion.

With this Act proposal, the Republic of Slovenia has a unique opportunity to clearly demonstrate its commitment to human rights as a state governed by the rule of law and social justice, and to become a model of good practice in the inclusion of people with deafblindness.