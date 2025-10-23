Sunshine Plumbing and Gas Stresses Winter Plumbing Prep. Offers Free Water Heater with Repipe Services

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With cooler weather approaching, Sunshine Plumbing and Gas is urging homeowners across Marion County to prepare their plumbing systems for winter stress—backed by data showing a rise in plumbing failures linked to aging infrastructure. To help local homeowners take action, the company is offering a FREE water heater with every full-home repipe job scheduled before December 31, 2025.Recent data from the Marion County Building Department and regional inspection reports show that over 40% of homes in the Ocala area were built before 1990, many of which still rely on outdated galvanized or polybutylene piping. These materials are prone to corrosion, leaks, and bursting—especially during sudden temperature drops, which North Central Florida has experienced more frequently in recent years.In 2024 alone, local plumbing contractors —including Sunshine —responded to a 20% increase in emergency plumbing calls during December and January, most involving:Pipe leaks in walls or slabsWater heater failuresLow water pressure and rusty tap waterDrain line backups due to cold-weather expansion“Ocala may not get snowstorms, but even a brief cold snap can expose weaknesses in older plumbing, that’s why we’re encouraging homeowners to consider a proactive repipe—and sweetening the deal by including a free, professionally installed water heater to help upgrade their entire system.”The limited-time offer includes:Free 40-gallon standard water heater with every qualifying full-home repipeHigh-quality copper or PEX pipingLicensed, code-compliant installationOptional upgrades and financing availableIdeal for homes experiencing:Recurring leaks or slab issuesRusty or discolored waterPoor water pressureRising utility costs due to plumbing inefficiencySunshine Plumbing and Gas serves Ocala, The Villages, Belleview, Silver Springs, and surrounding areas, with a team of highly trained, licensed plumbers offering fast, honest, and guaranteed work.Proudly based in Ocala since 2004, Sunshine Plumbing and Gas offers expert plumbing, gas line, and HVAC services to residential clients across Marion County. Known for quality craftsmanship and fast response, Sunshine is the go-to team for repipes, water heaters, leak detection, and more—keeping Florida homes running smoothly, season after season.

