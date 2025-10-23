Luna Environmental Services Reports Surge in Septic System Emergencies as Central Texas Faces Unprecedented Weather

WIMBERLEY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to an alarming increase in severe weather across Central Texas, Luna Environmental Services, a leading septic service provider based in Wimberley, is reporting a 30% year-over-year rise in emergency septic calls—largely driven by heavy rainfall and flash flooding events.According to data from the National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio office, Central Texas has seen a 40% increase in flash flood warnings in 2025 compared to the previous three-year average. Hays, Travis, Comal, and Blanco counties have collectively received over 45 inches of rain year-to-date, with multiple storms producing 3–6 inches of rain in under 12 hours, overwhelming both natural drainage and septic infrastructure.These intensified weather patterns have had a direct and measurable impact on septic systems across the region.Homes in low-lying areas near Cypress Creek, the Blanco River, and Onion Creek have been among the most affected.“We’re seeing systems fail not because they’re old or poorly maintained—but because they simply can’t handle the volume of water being dumped into the soil in such short windows.The number of calls we get during and after storms has more than doubled in some areas.” Septic system issues caused by weather include:Septic tank overflows from saturated leach fieldsSewer gas odors following major rainfallBackups into homes or crawlspaces after flash floodingTank displacement or cracking from shifting saturated soilTo prevent costly damage and protect both property and public health, Luna recommends:Annual inspections, especially for homes in FEMA-designated flood zonesProactive pumping to reduce tank load during wet seasonsWaterproofing and protective upgrades for vulnerable systemsImmediate service after signs of flooding or drainage failureLuna’s team is available 24/7 for emergency response across Wimberley, San Marcos, Dripping Springs, Canyon Lake, Blanco, and surrounding Central Texas communities. They also offer routine maintenance, inspections, and septic education to help homeowners stay ahead of severe weather impacts.

