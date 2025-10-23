QX Accounting Services Forms Strategic Advisory Council to Advance Innovation and Leadership in Accounting

Respected leaders from accounting, M&A, consulting, and tech bring independent perspective to shape QXAS’s strategy & support firms as they scale and transform.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QX Accounting Services (QXAS), a leader in tech-enabled outsourcing for accounting firms, has announced the formation of a Strategic Advisory Council.The Council brings together prominent figures from across the accounting, M&A advisory, consulting and technology innovation sectors to help shape how firms adapt to disruption, consolidation, and the growing influence of AI.The inaugural members of the QXAS Strategic Advisory Council are:● Alan Whitman is the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Baker Tilly and now serves as a transformation and growth advisor to professional services firms. He brings a track record of significant growth and scaling, board-level credibility, and insight into GCC models and enterprise partner selection.● Bob Lewis is the President of The Visionary Group. He advises on firm growth, independence versus consolidation, and M&A strategy, and has developed practical playbooks for leadership succession and value creation.● Ellen Choi is Co-Founder of Aiwyn and Chief Executive Officer of Edgefield Group. She is recognized for her expertise in AI enablement and technology adoption for CPA firms, with a focus on product-market fit and ecosystem partnerships.● Rob Brown is founder of the Accounting Voices Network, a global media and events platform for the accounting and related tech space. Through his podcasts, expert panels and collaborations he helps professional firms and vendors amplify their visibility, share their insights and stay relevant in a noisy, disrupted and rapidly changing world.“We are thrilled to welcome Alan, Bob, Ellen, and Rob, to the QXAS Strategic Advisory Council. Each brings unique expertise, from large-firm leadership and M&A strategy to technology adoption and market influence”, said Sagar Ahuja, CEO of QXAS. “Their insights will help us stay aligned with the priorities of CPAs and private equity-backed firms as the profession undergoes rapid transformation.”The Council will advise on four key areas influencing firm strategy and growth:● Leadership & Operating Models: How large firms evaluate outsourcing and capability-building partnerships.● Technology & AI Enablement: Guidance on automation, change management, and ecosystem alignment.● Growth & Succession: Independent versus consolidated growth pathways, with outsourcing as an enabler.● Visibility & Influence: How firms can shape the narrative around modernization and talent.To reinforce its industry impact, the Council’s first initiative will be to produce a white paper on the key drivers of change in accounting for 2026, highlighting how technology, talent, and capital are redefining firm performance.Rob Brown, Founder of the Accounting Voices Network and Council Member, added:"The accounting profession is going through rapid transformation driven by talent, technology and capital. QXAS is uniquely placed to help professional firms navigate this change, and its voice deserves to be heard. I’m excited to support their ambition and expertise to influence the accounting agenda at a global level.”To learn more about the QX Strategic Advisory Council and its members, visit www.qxaccounting.com/about-us/strategic-advisory-council About QX Accounting Services ( https://qxaccounting.com/uk/ QX Accounting Services (QXAS), part of QX Global Group, provides tech-enabled outsourcing and automation solutions to accounting firms in the US, UK, Ireland, and Canada. Through its Outsourcing 3.0 model, Talent, Technology, and Transformation, QXAS helps firms scale capacity, modernize operations, and create long-term enterprise value. QXAS stands apart through its managed FTE operating model, automation-enabled delivery, and QX Insight, a proprietary analytics platform offering real-time visibility and control. With delivery centers across India and Mexico, QXAS supports more than 500 accounting firms and four private equity companies worldwide in building long-term enterprise value.About QX Global Group ( https://qxglobalgroup.com/ QX Global Group is a global business process management company partnering with organizations across accounting, recruitment, real estate, manufacturing, and BFSI. Headquartered in London, with a U.S. headquarters in New Jersey and delivery operations in India & Mexico, QX delivers finance, accounting, and recruitment services powered by intelligent automation and deep domain expertise.Backed by Long Ridge Equity Partners and chaired by Abid Neemuchwala (former CEO of Wipro), QX enables more than 150 enterprise clients worldwide to improve performance, increase profitability, and achieve sustainable growth. The company employs 3,000+ professionals across 12 countries.

